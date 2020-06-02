International company supports local restaurant, Atlanta healthcare workers

Patty Fritz, vice president, U.S. Corporate Affairs at UCB, called the current collaboration between her company and Lazy Betty restaurant, located in the east DeKalb Candler Park area, a “perfect match” in a project the two businesses have undertaken in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Global biopharma company UCB, which has its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, has partnered with Lazy Betty restaurant to deliver what their officials describe as “healthy, gourmet meals” to Grady Memorial Hospital healthcare workers throughout May. UCB donated funding for the creation and delivery of 1,000 lunches and dinners for the hospital’s healthcare workers.

“While a partnership between this pair of businesses may seem unexpected, their leaders have two fundamental things in common: the desire to make a difference in the lives of those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis and a commitment to nourishing the Atlanta business community. It works for everyone involved,” she continued.

Meals created by Lazy Betty chef Ron Hsu especially for the event included a traditional Korean noodle dish, Georgia chicken, and baked ziti with peppers in a beef ragu.

“Many independent restaurants are struggling to stay open and profitable with social distancing restrictions. This gives the staff at Lazy Betty the opportunity to keep working and to introduce their wonderful food to more people in the Atlanta area. At the same time, it’s an outstanding opportunity for UCB, which continually looks for opportunities to give back to the communities it serves,” Fritz said, adding that in addition to supporting meals for healthcare workers, UCB has also donated to community pandemic-related efforts in Atlanta, as well as encouraged employees to take advantage of up to 32 hours paid time off to volunteer in support of COVID response.

“Most of our employees, many of whom live in DeKalb County, go far above the volunteer hours they are paid for. They are wonderful people and they just want to help during this difficult time,” Fritz said. “I’m hoping as a bonus, others will see the tireless work they are doing and be inspired to do whatever they can to show support for those on the frontlines of the fight against the pandemic.”

Grady Memorial Hospital, which operates under that authority of the Fulton DeKalb Hospital Authority, was selected because it, as the Atlanta area’s public hospital and the busiest trauma center in Georgia, has an especially heavy caseload during the pandemic. Also, there already was a close friendship between a hospital official and Ron Hsu, executive chef and founder of Lazy Betty, which he co-owns with other family members, including Betty Hsu, the inspiration for the restaurant’s name.

“Grady is a natural fit in so many ways,” Fritz said. “We are a healthcare company, so many of our business associates are at Grady, Emory University Hospital and other health facilities in the Atlanta area. This presents an opportunity to do something for those dedicated not just during this emergency, but every day, to keeping the entire Atlanta community healthy. We are committed to having a positive impact on society, especially where our team members are located.”

Belgium-based UCB has for more than 90 years engaged in clinical studies, drug development and other health-related activities. It now has a presence in more than 70 countries.

Although the dining room at Lazy Betty is closed, customers can still pick up takeout meals.

“With hospital workers especially busy right now, we wanted to be able to treat them to special meals when they are able to break for something to eat,” Fritz continued. The dishes, designed by chef Hsu, include japchae, a traditional Korean noodle dish, Georgia chicken, and baked ziti with peppers in a beef ragu.

A relative newcomer to the Atlanta restaurant scene, Lazy Betty features dishes inspired by the chef’s Chinese-Malaysian heritage and influenced by French dishes and techniques. The eatery opened near the end of February 2019 and slightly more than a year later temporarily closed its dining room but continues to offer take-out meals.

