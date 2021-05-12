It’s beginning to look a lot like normal

Throughout the nation and here at home, COVID-related restrictions and safety protocol recommendations are changing rapidly as more Americans are vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Professional sports organizations have begun welcoming fans into stadiums and arenas at 100 percent capacity, restaurant employees are no longer required to wear masks, and capacity restrictions have been lowered for almost all businesses serving the public.

A report issued May 5 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states “with high vaccination coverage and moderate NPI (nonpharmaceutical interventions) adherence, hospitalizations and deaths will likely remain low nationally, with a sharp decline in cases projected by July 2021.”

Though it is suggested that Americans continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks while indoors with others, many people have chosen already to ignore the warnings and move on with life as it was prior to March 2020.

Many high schools have allowed proms to be held with reduced capacities and some school systems are allowing reduced capacity in-person graduation ceremonies.

We are slowly and cautiously beginning the process of returning to normalcy after more than 14 months of heightened concerns of a global health crisis that brought millions of deaths and untold suffering around the world.

We encourage all who are comfortable with the concept to return to participating in the activities you once enjoyed. As we individually begin to return to our normal routines, our neighborhoods and communities will also begin to come back to life as we knew it previously.

