Jacobs Engineering to end Stonecrest agreement

Jacobs Engineering officials notified city of Stonecrest leaders that Jacobs will end its Professional Services Agreement with Stonecrest Dec. 31.

A letter sent to Stonecrest officials states, “… this letter is to serve as formal notification of Jacobs’ intent to not renew this Agreement and to allow for the Agreement to end on December 31, 2021.”

According to the letter, Jacobs Engineering acquired CH2M Hill Engineers Inc. in 2017. CH2M Hill Engineers Inc. staffed city of Stonecrest positions before Jacobs’ acquisition.

The letter states that “Jacobs will work with the City of Stonecrest to transition services per the terms of the Agreement.”

City of Stonecrest officials added several new positions and employees staffed by Jacobs Engineering in April.

Acting City Manager Janice Allen Jackson said city officials are “in receipt of a letter from Jacobs, indicating their intent not to renew their Professional Services Agreement with us, and to allow the agreement to conclude at the end of this year.”

“As always, we are committed to providing high quality services. We will negotiate our way through this transition in a way that is in the best interest of our organization and the city’s residents,” stated Jackson.

