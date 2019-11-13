Jamaican family says everything’s authentic at their island restaurant chain

After 13 years in business, the Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill in Stone Mountain closed for remodeling.

When the work took longer than anticipated, President and Owner Jacqueline Robinson became concerned that customers would forget the South Hairston Road restaurant. She apparently had no reason to worry. When the eatery reopened on Nov. 1 its dining room was packed with customers—many of whom were its long-time regulars.

“They’re all back and happy that we’re open,” Robinson said. “People have been telling me all day that they have been driving by every day, hoping to find us open. Our customers are like family. We love them and they love us. The friendliness here is an extension of the island friendliness we grew up with, except we step it up to another level.”

The reopened restaurant features its own version of the bright orange and yellow décor familiar to Golden Krust customers across the country. “We want people to feel like they’re in the islands with everything from the food to the atmosphere. At this location we even included tropical plants in the landscaping so people would really feel like they’re in Jamaica,” Robinson said.

Golden Krust was founded 30 years ago by siblings whose father had owned a bakery in Jamaica. Using family recipes, they opened the first U.S. restaurant in New York in 1989. Robinson, one of the siblings in the founding Hawthorne family, said the original restaurant in the Bronx was so popular they soon opened a second location. “It was the same thing there,” Robinson recalled. “We were swamped with customers. People kept suggesting places where we should open new Golden Krust restaurants.”

The South Hairston Road location is among the first to open in Georgia and is one of the few still owned by the family. Most Golden Krust locations are now franchises. “We opened our first franchise in 1996 and less than 10 years later we had 100 stores. We now have 125 locations in North America,” Robinson said.

“This is an especially good location,” she said. “It’s on a main road and it’s near lots of other stores where our customers often shop. Also, there are several Caribbean communities nearby. People who are from Jamaica and other island nations like to eat here. These are people who know what Jamaican food is supposed to taste like, so the fact that they choose us means we’re doing it right,” said Robinson, who estimates that 60 percent of Golden Krust’s customers have an island heritage.

She added that many Jamaicans in the area come for the bread, which is sold retail at the restaurant. Her brother, Raymond Hawthorne, who is in charge of the bakery said he is proud to produce authentic Jamaican bread like his father and grandfather made. “I make sure it’s the best. Whatever I do, I give it 100 percent,” he said.

Robinson’s daughter, Shanika, who is a manager at the Stonecrest location, said being part of a family business has allowed her to learn entrepreneurship from the ground up. “Also, I love that the business grew out of my culture, so it gives me the opportunity to learn more about how my grandparents and their parents cooked, ate and lived.”

Robinson said she’s not surprised by Golden Krust’s popularity. “It’s the best Jamaican food you will find anywhere outside Jamaica. The recipes are authentic; we cook the way we learned at home—nothing is rushed—and we use real Jamaican spices.”

Customers can walk through a line and choose food cafeteria style, but also can place special orders.

Robinson said she and her family members created the concept for the restaurant, but only chose the name after lengthy discussions. Part of the reason for the choice was the large bakery component of the business; however, she noted, the eatery is also known for its patties— savory turnover pies stuffed with fillings that include vegetables, meats and seafood. “We have 10 different ones,” she said.

In addition to patties and baked goods, Golden Krust offers such Jamaican standards as jerk chicken, braised oxtails, curried goat and brown stew chicken. “Macaroni and cheese is a specialty of ours, but it’s not like the macaroni and cheese most Americans are used to. It has onions, special seasonings and lots of cheese—two kinds of cheese,” Robinson said. Golden Krust also offers a variety of natural juices such as fruit punch, pineapple ginger and sorrel.

Robinson, who like her father is a minister in addition to being a business owner, said, “God has blessed us. I never want to leave him out when I talk about the success of our business.”

81 total views, 6 views today