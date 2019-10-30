Janitorial staff should be respected

As with some new fathers, finances were my biggest concern as I considered the best way to provide for my family. With a baby on the way and bills ever looming, I decided to work a second full-time job as a janitor cleaning large corporate office buildings from top to bottom. I started work the day after my son was born.

As janitorial staff members, we were required to vacuum, scrub, dust and mop what seemed like never ending office cubicles. At times, we would clean more than 500 a night.

The amount of time we were required to stand on our feet made working a nightmare and the pay wasn’t great either. Despite the setbacks, I worked with some amazing men and women. Many of us had full-time day jobs. We would often tell each other, “just get through another day,” “the weekend is almost here,” and “it’s all a mental thing.” Those statements became our daily mantras.

According to a report from the United States Census Bureau, approximately 13 million Americans are working two jobs. While the number of multi-job holding individuals has decreased since the mid-1990s, the percentage of american workers working two jobs has remained stagnant at 5 percent for the last decade. Many financial experts say a lack of wage gains and constant shifts in the economy are to blame.

For many of my coworkers, working two jobs is a way of life and not just a temporary transition. If the long hours and stress weren’t enough, the way in which my coworkers were treated was down right disgraceful.

Most of the time, the clients we worked for rarely spoke to us. Not a “hello” or “good evening.” Some would look at us in disdain. Often times the clients would decline riding in the elevator with us, despite ample space for everyone to fit.

Three months into working, management sent an email to employees notifying us that we were no longer allowed to use the marketplace—a shared facility where you can sit down to eat and purchase food—because our presence made the clients uncomfortable.

Two weeks later we received another email from management notifying employees that we were no longer allowed to use the shared elevators. We were now required to take steps or use “designated” janitor elevators, which were often slow or out of order.

Many of my coworkers were dealing with family issues, supporting children at home or trying to create a better life for themselves. Three weeks after I quit the janitor position, my former coworker called me and said the company’s contract wasn’t going to be renewed. More than 75 people, including many of the people I worked with daily, would be without a job.

There are many people who deal with adverse work environments, but I’m a firm believer that someone’s title or job should not define the amount of respect you give them. The janitors I worked with were some of the most loving, genuine people I’ve ever met.

Whenever I see a janitor or anyone in the service industry, I try to make it a point to say hello, along with the phrase, “the weekend is almost here.” I’m not sure if it helps the day move by any faster, but I at least want them to know I see them as a person and don’t define them based on their job.

65 total views, 5 views today