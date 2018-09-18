Jason Lary announces cancer diagnoses

During a tense discussion on SPLOST agenda items, Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary announced he is battling cancer and will be on temporary medical leave, according to city officials.

Lary made the announcement during the Sept. 17 city council meeting. He said he has been receiving treatment for cancer for a couple of months.

“I have been coming here in pain. I have been coming here trying to work,” Lary said. “I have been ignoring my family and ignoring what my wife asked me to do and I have to ask myself this evening, for what? I am going to take some time.”

Lary told those at the meeting that he needs time to get healthy.

“I need time to take the treatment and I need to do that without being extremely aggravated,” he said. “I have been pounding the pavement for five years making sure we got to where we were supposed to go. But now, I need a moment. You’re in good hands with Mayor Pro Tem George Turner. I will still do the duties that you all elected me to do but I can’t make these council meetings right now. Thank you for your prayers.”

Lary left the meeting after his statement. He did not disclose what kind of cancer he has, but communications director Adrion Bell said Lary was recently diagnosed with early stages of a curable, treatable cancer.

“He has begun pre-radiation treatments and will need to follow his doctors’ orders which require adequate rest and recuperation time,” Bell said in a released statement.

Bell said the aggravations Lary referred to was the city council’s debate on SPLOST agenda items.

219 total views, 12 views today