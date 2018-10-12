Jason Lary: “I’m not stepping down”

Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary said he is not stepping down as mayor but will scale back on some of his duties while receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

Lary announced Sept. 17 during a city council meeting that he will be on temporary medical leave. The announcement came after an intense discussion with council members on the city’s special-purpose local-option sales tax (SPLOST) management contract. It was announced that Mayor Pro Tem George Turner would take over some of Lary’s duties, but there was still confusion over whether Lary was stepping aside.

Lary told The Champion Oct. 4 that he never planned to step down or aside as mayor.

“Initially I thought I would just take two solid months off, but that’s not going to happen,” he said. “What I’m doing is cutting back on my meetings, but not my mayor duties because I have to sign contracts, ordinances—I still have to be the mayor. But what I’m trying to cut back on is some of the city council meetings. Those council meetings that I don’t attend, Mayor Pro Tem George Turner will preside over those meetings. That will be his only function. Everything else I will still be doing.”

Lary was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this summer. Before the diagnoses, Lary said he was dealing with kidney stones.

“I couldn’t shake these kidney stones,” he said. “Then they started doing a series of tests and that’s how [the cancer] came up. Click To Tweet

Lary said he has completed his pretreatment requirements and will be in radiation therapy for the next two months. After he completes radiation, Lary said, the doctors will test to see if he will need surgery.

Lary said he didn’t announce his cancer diagnoses right away because he felt he could power through it.

“Now, my Superman shield has a crack in it,” he said.

Lary said the discussion with council members on the city’s SPLOST management contract was the tipping point for him. Lary said some city council members are trying to “sole source” all of the SPLOST program management to Grice Consulting Group without sending out a request for proposal (RFP) and request for qualifications (RFQ).

“I’ve made no secrets about being frustrated about this because I can’t get the majority of the city council members, other than Jimmy Clanton, to follow our purchasing policy,” Lary said. “Our purchasing policy is that anything that’s over $50,000 goes out for an RFP and RFQ, and they’re refusing to do it.

“They’re trying to sole source all of the SPLOST program management to one company without doing that, and that’s a problem for me and for the citizens,” Lary added. “It’s not about Grice at all; I wouldn’t care who it was.

It’s about us following our policy so that people can compete fairly for the business. So, we’ve been going back and forth, and there is something wrong somewhere and I’m going to find out what it is.”

Lary said the stress from the council meetings became too much to handle while dealing with cancer.

“Council meetings are stressful. The preparation of it, the deliverance of it. You don’t know how people are going to vote, you don’t know why they vote the way they do and we’re in an interesting stage of our city where every issue is a big issue,” Lary said. “This SPLOST issue is the biggest issue, and it just really came to a head for me that night when I was trying to get some movement on it and I got blocked on every turn. I got blocked at the workshop when they wouldn’t talk about it, they took it off the agenda to vote on it at the city council meeting and I just had seen enough, and I just need a break from this.”

Along with receiving treatment for cancer, Lary said he also will focus on getting back in shape. He said this health scare took a toll on his mental health.

“I was surprised how it affected me mentally. It’s a drag,” he said. “I was Superman and Superman doesn’t get sick and I’ve never been sick before.

The only time I’ve been in the hospital was to visit somebody else. I would wake up in a funk. I would wake up depressed and [didn’t] know why, so I’ve had to talk to some people about why I feel that way and what’s happening. But my support system—my wife and kids and family—is strong, very strong.

“My message to the constituents is that I’m not stepping down,” he said. “We have way too much work ahead of us and a very bright future.”

