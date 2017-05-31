DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann made his first court appearance after allegedly exposing himself to an officer in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on May 6.

Mann and his attorney, Noah Pines, appeared in a Fulton County Superior Court on May 31 to request halting Gov. Nathan Deal‘s executive order to investigate the sheriff under Georgia statute O.C.G.A. 15-16-26.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Eric Dunaway denied Pines’ request to stop the investigation.

On May 16, Deal issued an executive order for a committee of Attorney General Christopher Carr, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese to investigate Mann for allegations of criminal charges, alleged misconduct in office and alleged incapacity of the sheriff to perform the functions of his office.

According to Pines, the governor does not have the authority to investigate Mann under statute O.C.G.A. 15-16-26 because the statute would only apply if Mann was facing criminal charges. At the time of his arrest, Mann was charged with two city ordinance violations—which, by definition, are not “crimes.”

At one point during the hearing, Mann’s attorney compared his violations to walking a dog without a leash.

Pines also argued in court that at the time of Mann’s arrest he was not in the capacity of DeKalb County Sheriff.

“The governor has no authority in this matter. He doesn’t have any power unless it’s granted in this statue,” Pines said.

During the proceedings, Dunaway asked Pines how he planned to address “alleged misconduct” in Deal’s executive order.

“The alleged misconduct wasn’t while Mann was in office,” Pines responded. “[The executive order] says while in office.”

The attorney general’s office argued that if Mann allegedly exposed himself in public, that could eventually lead to misconduct while in office.

“If someone is exposing himself in public, he has the capability of exposing himself [at the sheriff’s office] as the next likely step,” a lawyer with the attorney general’s office said.

Dunaway said the real issue for the court is deciding whether the order is a quasi-judicial tribunal.

Dunaway said Deal’s committee will not issue criminal charges, but will give a recommendation to the governor’s office. Because the recommendation of the committee is non-binding, it does not violate Mann’s due-process, he said.

“My ruling is that the writ of prohibition does not lie for the investigation,” Dunaway said. “The statute doesn’t mention it being a public trial and any charges that this committee is looking at…they will give a recommendation, but it’s not binding upon the governor. They will be making a non-binding recommendation. It’s in the nature of an investigation.”

Mann is currently serving as sheriff under a self-imposed suspension. In a letter sent to employees of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Mann announced that he would suspend himself for one week starting May 27 and would give a week’s pay to charity.

“This self-imposed discipline should not be construed to suggest or imply guilt of the Atlanta municipal ordinance charges alleged. I will continue to vigorously defend myself as it relates to the charges. However, the mere fact of placing myself in a position to be arrested is sufficient reason for this self-imposed discipline,” Mann wrote in the letter.

