Juneteenth—a day all U.S. citizens should celebrate

We are a few days away from celebrating the United States’ newest national holiday, Juneteenth. It is a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, but it’s a bit more complicated as it celebrates the day on which many learned that they were free. Because no one told them they had been emancipated, many continued to work without pay or rights more than two years after the practice was outlawed.

While the day holds great significance for African Americans who descended from persons enslaved in this country, the day and what it commemorates should be important to every American.

The United States of America was founded on a set of ideals enshrined in its most sacred documents and echoed in its patriotic songs and writings. The Declaration of Independence states “all men are created equal” with inalienable rights, including “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The preamble to the U. S. Constitution states that among the reasons for establishing the Constitution is “to ensure the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity.”

At the time these words were written, hundreds of thousands of enslaved people lived within the borders of what was to become the United States—people who had no right to life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness, people denied “the blessings of liberty.” Because of this discrepancy, The United States’ claim to be a beacon of freedom to the world rang hollow.

The Europeans who came to North America in many instances left nations ruled by royal families. Noblemen with such titles as prince, duke, and count were born with privileges denied common people. Many dreamed of a land where people were limited only by their own talents, abilities, and willingness to work. Still, some turned a blind eye to the irony of a caste system more rigid than the one they sought freedom from.

Any nation is more than a flag and a spot on the globe. It is a set of principles embodied in its government, culture, and customs. A nation that speaks loftily of liberty while brutally denying freedom to millions within its borders becomes a fraud before the world. If the official end of slavery brings America closer to its ideals, it is something for all its citizens to celebrate proudly.

It would have been wonderful if the passage of the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution—which outlawed slavery and declared that citizenship and voting rights may not be denied because of race or color—had immediately made formerly enslaved persons and their descendants full citizens entitled to expect the promised blessings of liberty. As any student of U.S. history knows, that was not the case. The battle to assure all Americans full citizenship by law and by custom has been a slow and difficult one, requiring not only many supporting laws, but much pressure to see that those laws are enforced.

Coincidentally, this year Juneteenth and Father’s Day fall on the same day, June 19. In the 1860s as newly freed African Americans struggled to find a place in society many turned to the Freedmen’s Bureau, a temporary federal agency that was dissolved long before its mission was completed. It was established to help newly freed persons find homes, employment, and other necessities. Among the most frequent requests the Freedmen’s Bureau received was for help finding family members separated during slavery. It was common during slavery for slave owners needing a little ready cash to sell some of their human property, causing those who remained to have no idea what had become of their son or daughter, sister or brother, husband or wife.

This June 19, let’s all remember how precious freedom and family are and celebrate the end of practices that would keep these from anyone.

