Juneteenth approved as paid holiday for DeKalb County employees

Juneteenth, or June 19, will now be one of 11 paid holidays for DeKalb County employees. DeKalb County commissioners approved the resolution July 14.

Though not a recognized national holiday, Juneteenth has been celebrated by many African Americans as it commemorates June 19, 1865, the date when slaves in Texas were notified of the end of slavery in the United States, resulting in a celebration.

The move by county officials comes after nationwide protests against racism and publicized killings of African Americans by White Americans.

“Recent events have led to broad based opposition to racism, discrimination, and senseless acts of violence such that the Governing Authority finds it is important to now honestly confront our sordid past and combat racism with acknowledgement of the often neglected, but important history of these issues,” states the resolution, which was sponsored by Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson.

Fulton County, New York City, and some companies—including Best Buy, Nike and Target—in recent weeks have reportedly named Juneteenth a holiday for its employees.

