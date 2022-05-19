Juneteenth celebration scheduled for Tucker

Citizens for Family Activities in Tucker announced that its inaugural Juneteenth Jubilee will be held in Tucker on June 18 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will kick off at 10 a.m. with a unity walk starting at Railroad Avenue and Main Street and ending at Church Street Park, 4316 Church St., where festivities will continue until 3 p.m. with speakers, live music, food options, merchandise vendors, and a kid’s area, according to a press release.

Speakers expected include Tucker Mayor Frank Auman; DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond; county commissioners Robert Patrick, Steve Bradshaw and Loraine Cochran-Johnson; Tucker High School Principal Eric Parker, and President of the DeKalb County Georgia Chapter of the NAACP Lance Hammonds.

“This is a momentous occasion, not only for Tucker but for every American citizen. We are celebrating June 19, 1865, the historic date that soldiers marched into Galveston, Texas and brought news of the Emancipation Proclamation, thereby formally abolishing slavery in the United States of America,” said Camille Mahdi, event organizer and founder of CFAT. “It has been uplifting to coordinate this event with our civic leaders and humbling how much support we have received. We are making history by honoring history and creating an annual celebration of freedom.”

Those interested in sponsoring the Juneteenth Jubilee or participating as a vendor, or for more information: email info@cfatucker.org or visit www.cfatucker.org.

134 total views, 134 views today