Keep stinky bare feet to yourself

I recently returned home from a relaxing week-long vacation in Hawaii.

Despite the surprisingly hot and humid weather, I had a great time eating, drinking and enjoying the sights, sounds and attractions Oahu had to offer. However, this opinion piece isn’t about my awesome vacation.

This is about a disgusting encounter I had on my flight to Hawaii. No, I didn’t go into the plane’s restroom and see anything abhorrent, nor did anyone vomit during the flight. What happened was worse. While on my connecting flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu, I was enjoying a comedy movie when an unpleasant odor entered my nostrils.

I looked to my right where the smell was coming from, (I was in a middle seat), and saw that not only had the lady sitting next to me taken her shoes off, she also crossed her leg and placed her bare foot on the seat in front of her, inches away from my knee.

I was immediately appalled and disgusted.

Over the years, I have come to accept a lot of things in life, such as broccoli and brussels sprouts tasting good if cooked with the right seasoning. I’ve also accepted that the Atlanta Falcons may never win a Super Bowl.

But one thing I will never accept or understand is how anyone—child or adult, but especially adults—can walk in public places barefoot.

Walking barefoot in public places is nasty and unsanitary. When I was younger and used to go to Six Flags Over Georgia during the summer breaks, I would question how other kids could walk around an amusement park barefoot.

Did the child or the parent not know that millions of people visit that amusement park every year and spread all types of nasty germs while walking in the park? Were they not disgusted by the visible dirt that was being collected on the bottom of their feet?

It baffled me then and it baffles me now. I don’t understand how people could walk in a public gym, bathrooms, showers or any other public facility barefoot. I don’t consider myself a germaphobe, but I am conscious of the millions of germs and bacteria that float around public places. And, since I get sick easily, I make sure to take simple steps to not expose myself to germs—such as keeping my feet covered in public and in my home.

According to medical professionals, walking barefoot exposes one’s feet to bacteria and fungi. I don’t know if the lady sitting next to me on the plane walks around public places barefoot. However, as I mentioned earlier, she placed her foot on the seat in front of her.

Anyone who flies knows that planes are a cesspool of germs. Before I get comfortable in my seat, I clean it with a Clorox wipe, as well as the back of the seat in front of me. The lady next to me didn’t take any measures to sanitize her seating area, so whatever bacteria living on that seat transferred to her foot.

Her bacteria-covered foot could’ve easily slipped off that chair during a bout of turbulence and landed on my knee. Thankfully, that didn’t happen.

My advice is to keep stinky, nasty, unsanitary feet to yourself in public places. You may not care what lives on the bottom of your feet or how it smells, but that doesn’t mean other people have to see, smell or be near it.

