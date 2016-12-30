With toys, new clothes and candy, the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office employees helped put an extra smile on the faces of young people whose families are part of the Division of Family and Children Services kinship program and from the Bethany Services foster and adoption care.

Employees purchased gifts for 22 children to celebrate the holidays as guests of the DeKalb Sheriff’s office, Dec 20.

The kinship program is for young people whose parents are incarcerated and are being reared by their grandparents.

After a performance from recording artist Bishop Elder Murphy, deputies and sheriff’s office officials passed out gifts to the families—much to the delight of the children.

Brenda Burton, who came with her three grandchildren Messiah Love, 5; Sevyn Lott, 2; and Destiny Lott 3, said they were so excited to receive gifts for the holidays.

“It means the world to me. They called me and told me I had been put on the list to receive free toys and I just couldn’t believe it. I was just so appreciative,” Burton said. “It is a blessing and a relief to know they were going to have a nice Christmas. Just having something to put under the tree is more than I can be thankful for.”

Burton, who suffers from multiple sclerosis—a chronic disease that damages the nerves in the brain and spinal cord, is the main caretaker of her three grandchildren. Burton officially became her grandchildren’s guardian in September of this year.

“We’re still working it out day by day. This is a huge blessing. We don’t have a place for a big tree, but we’re working it out,” Burton said.

An official with the sheriff’s office said the gifts were donated by the employees and the money to provide for the gifts came out of their own pockets.

During the event, officials advised children to not open their gifts until Christmas. Grandmother Antoinette Way, who came to the event with her three grandchildren, said that may be a tall order.

“I’m going to let them open one gift now and then they will have to try and save the rest until Christmas Day. I’m going to hide them,” said Way, laughing.

Way also said the event was an emotional time for her and her family.

“I can’t stop crying. It just warms my heart. I just thank God for this program. I’m a grandparent raising grandkids and [this program] helps,” Way said. “They gave more than what I thought they would have given.”

Michelle Bradley, foster care program manager for Bethany Christian Services, said each child who participated in the event gave a list of six or seven items they wanted for the holidays. Each year, the sheriff’s office provides everything the children ask for, she said.

Bradley said if it was not for the sheriff’s office Christmas would be a lot different for the children in the program.

“We have to give a big thanks to them,” Bradley said. “I have about 134 children we have to shop for. When DeKalb County called and asked to give them some of the kids we were just so grateful.”

Bradley said roughly 1,000 items are donated each year to the foster care program.

