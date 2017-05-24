$320,000 in seating improvements to be completed before 2017-2018 school year

School district and DeKalb County officials, school foundation representatives, students and community members at Lakeside High School broke ground on a site for new bleachers on May 18 following several years of fundraising.

The bleachers—estimated to cost approximately $320,000—will be funded by $160,000 raised by the Lakeside High School Foundation and matching funds from DeKalb County. The bleachers will seat around 800 people.

According to members of the Lakeside High School Foundation, which works to provide the school with teacher grants, student scholarships, physical improvements and educational enhancements, the nonprofit raised the funds through donations and special events including 5k races, a school carnival and a Band-A-Palooza event.

In 2015, the Foundation vowed to earn $50k in a 50-day period through online donations.

“The Lakeside Foundation has been working for several years to fund and build bleachers on the school’s main athletic field,” reads a statement from the organization. “The new bleachers will create an opportunity for friends, families and fans to come and watch soccer games, lacrosse matches, track and field events, homecoming activities, marching band practices and other community activities.”

Final construction drawings for the project were completed in March 2017. Site prep work will begin in June, bleacher components will arrive in July and the bleachers will be completed by August 1, 2017, foundation officials state.

“The Lakeside community has been incredibly patient and supportive of the bleacher program,” said Lakeside High School Foundation president Lori Cora. “The success of this is the result of the hard work of parents, students, school staff and so many of our neighbors. We also must thank our partners with DeKalb County and on the DeKalb County School Board who have worked so hard to make this project a reality.”

For more information, visit www.lakesidefoundation.org.

