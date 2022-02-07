Lakeside High School student nominated for medical science honors program

A Lakeside High School student has been nominated by a Nobel Prize winner to enroll in a program designed to help students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.

Micah George, an 11th grade student at Lakeside, will serve as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders next year. The congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to pursue careers in medicine, stated a news release. During the two-day event, George will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; hear stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology, stated officials.

George, who said her goal is to become a neuropsychiatrist and attend New York University, is interested in pursuing medicine because she would like to aid patients in their recovery, and help them overcome their diagnosis, she said.

George’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, to represent Lakeside based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine, according to the release.

Included with her nomination, George will receive free services and programs, including opportunities to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students as well as resources for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and more, said officials.

Along with her interest in pursuing a career in medical sciences, George said she enjoys being a varsity cheerleader for the Lakeside Vikings and playing violin. “I’ll also soon be volunteering with MedShare, a nonprofit that delivers medical supplies and equipment to communities in need,” she said.

