Lakeside High School’s music students ring in holiday season

Lakeside High School is set to spread holiday cheer with two free concerts Dec. 13 and 14 from 7-9 p.m.

“This is the 15th year Lakeside High School has presented holiday music concerts,” said Dr. David Fairchild, director of bands. “Our students really enjoy the opportunity to perform with their friends in the other music disciplines, and the performances are eagerly anticipated by the community.”

Along with Fairchild, the band also is under the direction of Assisant Director Daniel MacNamara; The orchestra is under the direction of Tara Buonamici. The chorus is under the direction of Thomas FitzStephens.

The three ensembles will perform separately and together. The performances are free to the public; the school will also accept donations.

“It’s one of the few occasions each year that all of the music students perform together and both shows are really terrific,” said Julie Herron Carson, member of the Lakeside Band Association.

Fairchild describes The Pops Concert, to be held Dec. 13, as “perfect for families” that dress in festive holiday attire. The concert will be held in the school’s gym.

The Gala, on Dec. 14, will be formal with students dressed in tuxedos and long dresses.

“The evenings are purposely designed to present different styles of music, and many people attend both events,” Fairchild said.

Lakeside High School is located at 3801 Briarcliff Road.

