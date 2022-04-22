Lakeside leads DeKalb teams into Elite 8

By Mark Brock and Jay Phillips

DeKalb County had eight high school soccer teams in five classifications win Sweet 16 games April 19 – 21 and advance to Elite 8 of the GHSA State Playoffs, to be played April 25 – 26 at locations around the state.

Lakeside High School scored two goals in the final 12:17 of the game to spur the No. 3 Lakeside Vikings to a 3-1 victory over No. 9 Kennesaw Mountain in a Class 7A high school state soccer playoff game at Adams Stadium April 21.

Kennesaw Mountain (12-5-7) tied the game at 1-1 with 24:41 to play, and it took the Vikings (17-0-1) 12 minutes to respond.

The response came in similar fashion, as Zach Martin corralled a loss ball to score from the right side behind the goalie for a 2-1 Lakeside advantage with 12:17 remaining in the game.

Just over two minutes later, Maddox Lyerla provided an insurance goal for the Vikings. Lyerla blasted a shot from the left side that glanced off a defender, over the goalie, and just under the crossbar to make it 3-1 with 10:12 to play in the match.

Kennesaw did not go away, despite red cards given to the coach and a player in the final 12 minutes. After the penalties, a Mustang got loose on the right side of the net and hit a shot just wide of the goal as Kennesaw kept pressing late in the game.

Lakeside managed to control the ball and pushed it back up the field to limit possession time for the Mustangs to close out the victory.

The Vikings opened the game with a goal by Sam Newmyer off an assist by Brayan Zetina just seven minutes into the game to make it 1-0. The score would remain 1-0 until Kennesaw’s second half goal.

Lakeside moves into the Elite 8 with a trip to River Ridge set for April 26 with a time to be announced.

DeKalb teams in action during the Sweet 16 were:

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Dunwoody 2, Hillgrove 1

CLASS 7A BOYS

Harrison 5, Dunwoody 0

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Chamblee 10, Ware County 0

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Lassiter 3, Lakeside 1

CLASS 6A BOYS

Lakeside 3, Kennesaw Mountain 1

CLASS 6A BOYS

Central Gwinnett 1, Tucker 0

CLASS 5A BOYS

St. Pius X Catholic 4, Forrest Park 0

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Decatur 8, Veterans 1

CLASS 5A GIRLS

St. Pius X Catholic 4, Woodward Academy 1

CLASS 4A BOYS

Marist 0, West Laurens 1

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Marist 10, Spalding 0

CLASS 1A BOYS

Drew Charter 2, Dooly County 0

Girls Elite 8 games will be played April 25 and the boys will play April 26. DeKalb teams slated to vie for a spot in the Final Four are:

CLASS 7A GIRLS

West Forsyth (15-3) at No. 6 Dunwoody, 5:30 pm (North DeKalb Stadium)

CLASS 5A GIRLS

McIntosh vs. Chamblee, 7:30 pm (North DeKalb Stadium)

CLASS 5A GIRLS

St. Pius X Catholic at Midtown, TBA

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Decatur at Jackson County, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Marist vs. Southeast Whitfield, 6:15 p.m.

CLASS 6A BOYS

Lakeside at River Ridge, TBA

CLASS 5A BOYS

St. Pius X Catholic vs. McIntosh, TBA

CLASS 1A BOYS

Drew at ACE Charter, TBA

