Lakeside, M.L. King win in cross country openers

Mikias Mekonen picked up where he left off at the 2018 DeKalb County School District’s (DCSD) cross country championships with a time of 16:46.30 to lead the Lakeside Vikings to a win in the opening meet of the 2019 season on Aug. 20 at Druid Hills Middle School.

Mekonen, who won the 2018 individual county title, got off to a quick start and never looked back. Lakeside finished the meet with a team score of 33 points to edge Chamblee (39). Tucker finished third with 82 points and Dunwoody (84) finished fourth.

Three other Vikings finished in the Top 10—sophomore Adam Grisch (19:57.90) in fourth, junior Mason Mihalis (20:08.80) in sixth and junior Brandon Rutland (20:09.00) in seventh.

The Chamblee Bulldogs also put four runners in the Top 10, led by junior Diego DeAlba (19:33.90) in third and sophomore Brandon Carpenter (20:05.70) in fifth. Junior Fisher Isaacson (20:44.20) was eighth and junior Nicholas Oselette (20:58.30) was 10th.

Dunwoody sophomore Ethan Archibald took second in 19:09.10 and Tucker sophomore Abedelemejid Kerebo finished in 20:54.30 for ninth place to round out the Top 10.

Lakeside made it a clean sweep in the first race of the day as the Lady Vikings took the first seven spots to outduel Chamblee 15-50 as a group finished within five seconds of each other. Freshman Ellie Skelton (26:05.60) took the individual girls’ title, followed by senior Sydney DeWoody (26:06.70) and sophomore Abigail McHoul (26:08.30), who finished second and third respectively.

Sophomores Olivia Rotolo (26.09.20), Lilian Hanson (26:10.20) and Kate Van Horn (26:10.80) and senior Gracie Ellett (26:10.90) comprised the next four places for Lakeside, respectively.

Chamblee grabbed the next five spots, led by senior Klara Nitsche (26:13.60), followed by sophomore Madeleine Quick (26:17.80), freshman Olivia Tabron (26:30.70), senior Hattie Carter (26:31.70) and freshman Anna Zhai (26:41.70).

In the second boys’ race of the day, the Martin Luther King Jr. Lions took the first five spots on the way to a 15-50 win over Lithonia.

The Lions had five seniors claim top spots in the race led by Darian Wragg (20:04.20), who finished first. Teammates Kingsley Harris (21:01.20), Zaire Anderson-Brown (21:09.90), Christian Boyd (21:19.80) and Jamari Hopkins (21:25.30) followed in order.

King also had three more runners to finish in the Top 10—senior Phillip Ellison Jr. (22:38.70) in seventh, junior Mekhi Keith (23:48.20) in eighth and senior Lametreis Mede (24:16.80) in 10th. Towers senior Aye Min Thu (21:46.90) was sixth and Cross Keys junior Siam Sarower (24:16.50) was ninth.

The second girls’ race had only two participants—MLK sophomore Demetria Lind (27:54.60), who finished first and senior Allsion Walker (31:07.70) in second.

