Law requires drivers to stop for school buses on multi-lane roads

Drivers in Georgia will now have to stop on both sides for school buses loading and unloading students—even on multi-lane roads—as the result of a measure Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Feb. 15.

Senate Bill 25─reversing the unintended language from HB978 from last year─ states that drivers in both directions on two-lane and multi-lane roads with a center turn lane must stop for school buses picking and dropping students off. The law went into effect immediately after the bill was signed.

Drivers must stop for school buses on the opposite side of the road unless the roads are separated by a grass median, unpaved area or physical barrier.

Fines and penalties for violating SB 25 include a possible court appearance, a fine of up to $1,000, four points on the driver’s driving record and license suspension for drivers under the age of 21.

A $250 civil penalty could be imposed for violating the school bus law.

Tickets will be issued to the owner of the vehicle.

NOTE: the law already required that traffic stop on both sides of the road for loading and unloading school buses. What is new is that it is now required on multi-lane roads.

