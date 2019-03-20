Lawmaker sparks debate over reproduction rights

The proposed “testicular bill of rights,” drafted by Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick, D-Lithonia, has not been voted on by any committee, nor has it been filed with the Georgia House of Representatives. But the proposed bill did fuel a debate surrounding women’s reproductive rights, Kendrick said, which was the intended purpose.

In the wake of House Bill 481, which would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected by a medical professional, Kendrick drafted the “testicular bill of rights.”

According to the proposed bill, men would be required to get permission from their sex partner before obtaining a prescription for erectile dysfunction medication, begin paying child support when the woman is six weeks into her pregnancy and wait 24 hours before purchasing pornographic materials or sex toys in the state.

The bill would also aim to ban vasectomy procedures in Georgia and penalize doctors who perform them and consider men who have sex without a condom an aggravated assault.

“I thought it would generate a conversation in Georgia, but then it just took off,” Kendrick said in an interview with The Champion. “It’s a proud moment because this accomplished what it needed to accomplish. People think this is the most ridiculous idea possible, but it is meant to turn the conversation and have conversations about laws that are intrusive.”

Kendrick said she strongly opposes HB 481 because she believes the bill is unconstitutional. Kendrick said the bill is attempting to repeal Roe V. Wade, which ruled that access to safe and legal abortion procedures is a constitutional right in 1973.

HB 481 would outlaw abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. Some medical professionals have stated most women are unaware they are pregnant by the sixth week.

Currently, state law allows abortions up to 20 weeks.

Opponents of HB 481 said women may seek unsafe or illegal abortion procedures if the bill is passed into law. The legislation makes exceptions for cases of rape, incest and medical emergency.

“We want to make sure safe abortion procedures are a part of healthcare options,” Kendrick said. “This is about women’s right to choose.”

HB 481 passed a Georgia Senate committee March 18 by a vote of 3-2 and will be viewed by the full senate.

“This just underscores the place we have come to as Americans,” Kendrick said. “People who disagree with [the testicular bill of rights] understand that no one should regulate men’s reproductive rights. Women deserve the same rights.”

