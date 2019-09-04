Let’s tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth

Last time I wrote an opinion piece, I expressed frustration with some readers. This time, I’m going to turn my attention to the media after seeing some online posts.

A local news outlet posted on Aug. 20 an article titled “New DeKalb high school to cost nearly $90M, much more than school miles away” and naturally the article caused a stir with residents concerned about their tax dollars. The article compares the total costs of the not-yet-built Cross Keys High School to newly built Gwinnett County schools. The Gwinnett schools cost the school district $127 per square foot and the DeKalb County School District (DCSD) project is expected to cost $256 per square foot.

The Gwinnett and DeKalb school districts’ projects are being handled by Evergreen construction company, however the school districts have different agreements with the construction company. DCSD also purchases kitchen equipment, lockers, landscaping and other items from Evergreen. Gwinnett does not purchase such items from Evergreen, according to the construction company.

The DCSD building project is designed to mirror the district’s new McNair Middle School that is described as “future-ready.” Along with the building being designed to support additional classrooms that can be added at a future date, the new McNair Middle building is innovative in its features and rivals some college campuses. Evergreen also recently increased its prices, according to a company spokesperson.

On Aug. 21, news outlets reported that President Donald Trump canceled student loan debt for “permanently” disabled veterans. On the surface, I’m happy for that group of people. They deserve something like that for their sacrifice and service.

I have always thought a benefit of military service included education funding. I read the articles for some sort of statistic or student loan average debt for disabled veterans. There were none listed in these articles. The only statistic I found was “currently, Americans hold around $1.6 trillion in student loan debt,” according to Fox News. Well, that statistic includes people such as myself who have never served. So, what’s the total debt that was cancelled for these 25,000 veterans?

With student loan debt being a hot topic for the upcoming elections, this executive order seems suspiciously timed.

An Aug. 22 email from another news outlet included the title “Dying pal of Nipsey Hussle tells NYPD cops ‘F—k you’ when asked to ID shooter.”

Ermias Asghedom─who went by the stage name Nipsey Hussle─was a Grammy nominated rapper who was shot and killed in California March 31. Since his death, Asghedom’s legacy as a rapper, entrepreneur and community activist has lived on and his loss has been deeply felt by many in the music and Black communities.

Asghedom had nothing to do with Arsenio Gravesande’s death. The article does not reference the two’s friendship nor Asghedom.

The article’s first few sentences read, “A mortally wounded gangbanger hated cops so much, he defiantly refused to identify his killer—instead telling officers, “F–k you, son!” with one of his last breaths, law-enforcement sources told The Post.”

There was no reason to call Gravesande a gangbanger. Even if he was affiliated with gangs. There was an insinuation that he hated police because he refused to identify his killer and cursed at a police officer.

Articles such as these set a tone that doesn’t need to be set.

So, as I end my rant, I want to encourage both readers and writers─including myself─to dig a little deeper and report fairly and accurately.

77 total views, 77 views today