Librarian: trivia challenge has nontrivial goals

Although DeKalb County library buildings are closed during the current public health crisis, Scott Candler Library Branch Manager Maveita Richards decided to continue an annual February event, now in its fourth year. Area residents can participate in the branch’s Black History Month Trivia Challenge by visiting the library’s contact-free pickup table.

“People enjoy participating in our Black History Month Trivia Challenge, so we arranged for patrons to be able to stop by and pick up a copy to work on,” Richards said. Describing the contest as a sort of “take-home quiz,” she explained people may use their personal knowledge and whatever resources they choose to find answers to the 50 questions about mostly American Black history.

“One of the library’s primary goals is education and that’s the focus of Black History Month, so each year we create programs that are not just fun but also an opportunity for patrons to gain knowledge that they might not otherwise be exposed to,” Richards said. “There’s a lot of information circulated on the internet, but not all of it is reliable. The library seeks to help people discern what’s fake and what’s factual.”

Although it’s called a “trivia” challenge, the information in it is not trivial, according to Richards, who said each year’s quiz includes questions in numerous categories, including science, sports, the arts, education, politics and other topics. “It’s information that can inspire people and enrich their lives,” she said.

“I include a mix of easy and difficult questions. I don’t want to make it so hard that people become discouraged, but I want to keep it challenging. For example, just about anyone who has been paying attention to the news knows about Kamala Harris as the nation’s first Black vice president; however, there are many fascinating facts about Black history that few people know.”

She cited as an example of an area of Black achievement that few people, including Black people, know about is the American military. “I had seen the movie Men of Honor several times, but I didn’t know it was based on a true story,” Richards said. Released in 2000, Men of Honor tells the story of a Black man who enlisted in the U.S. Navy soon after World War II and learned that the Navy primarily trained Black sailors to be cooks or officers’ valets. Through persistence and the help of a White friend he became the Navy’s first Black diver.

The quiz is not geared to a particular age group, according to Richards. “Of course, we hope to generate a lot of interest among young people. It’s fun and educational for high school students but we get a surprising number of younger children who want to participate. We have some very bright elementary school pupils out there,” she said, adding that adults like to compete as well. “There are only 50 questions and participants have an entire month to search for answers, so anyone who’s interested, has a chance to win.”

Although the contest winner gets a gift card, Richards said she hopes the true prize for not only the winner, but all participants, will be knowledge. “As people participate in the challenge, they learn three ways,” Richards said. “The questions inspire them to think, then as they research the answers, they learn more about the topic than just the information they need to respond correctly. Finally, people are more likely to remember things that they write down. By writing the answers, they increase the chances that they will retain the information.”

A prize will be awarded for the most correct answers. If there is more than one top entry, the winner will be determined by a drawing among those submitting the highest number of correct answers. The deadline to return trivia answers is Saturday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m. Richards said the winner will be notified within two to three weeks of the end of the contest.

