Lithonia bounces back after first loss

Lithonia’s boys’ basketball team lost to Grayson 87-66 Dec. 27 at Wheeler High School in the Tournament of Champion’s Holiday Classic, but Lithonia was able to win its next game against Westside 63-46 Dec. 28.

The tournament was a good experience for Lithonia (16-1), even though the team picked up its first loss of the season against Grayson (13-1), thanks to everything it taught the Bulldogs’ about their team, according to head coach Wallace Corker.

“When you play against one of the top teams in the nation, and one of the top teams in the state, you have to learn how to execute your plays and do everything you’re supposed to do,” Corker said. “It was a great experience because it was a learning experience for us. We’re going to get better and that game is going to help us get better.”

Even though the game ended with a loss, Lithonia was excited to take the court against one of the best teams in the country, according to Corker.

“We’re not shying away from anybody,” Corker said. “We want to play the best.”

On top of that, the Bulldogs played in front of multiple college coaches, including assistants from Auburn, Gardner-Webb, Georgia, Troy and others.

“It was a great experience and a great opportunity,” Corker said. “There were a lot of college coaches [watching] the kids. They get that exposure, and that’s what this was about.”

Senior point guard Eric Gaines took full advantage of that opportunity and poured in 34 points against Grayson, the top-ranked team in Georgia and the No. 13 team in the country.

Gaines’ 34-point outing came against one of the best backcourts in the nation, led by senior Mississippi State commit Deivon Smith and senior South Florida commit Caleb Murphy.

Murphy and Smith, with the help of breakout junior forward Ian Schieffelin, snapped McEachern’s 39-game win streak two weeks before doing the same to Lithonia’s 15-game win streak.

Gaines became the talk of the tournament with his 34-point performance, with Rivals Sports’ Dan McDonald calling him “a high-major talent.” Gaines also earned a SLAM High School Hoops highlight video while a clip of a late-game layup he had against Grayson went viral.

“[Eric Gaines] is showing that he’s one of the best guards [still available],” Corker said. “He’s an exceptional ball player and a great leader. He does all of the things we need him to do.”

Both Grayson and Lithonia were at full-strength for their day-one contest, but Lithonia had to play Westside (7-8) without starting senior center Broderick Jones, who was in Orlando, Florida, preparing for the Under Armour All-America Game.

However, senior forward Franklin Champion stepped up and led Lithonia with 16 points and earned player of the game honors, despite having to sit out a portion of the game after getting shaken up by a rough landing.

“Franklin is a great ball player,” Corker said. “He does so much for us. He’s that kid that’s going to carry us all the way through.”

Following the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic, Lithonia is set to start the new year with games at Cedar Grove (Jan. 4) and at Miller Grove (Jan. 7). Corker believes that the experience the team gained from the tournament will help Lithonia improve and stand a better chance against the rest of its schedule.

