Lithonia gives new coach first win, DeKalb teams stay hot

DeKalb County baseball action March 8 – 13 was headlined by Lithonia High School’s baseball team getting its first win under new head coach Marcus Benton March 12, riding a stellar pitching effort from senior Xavier Cottrell in a 4-0 home blanking of Clarkston High School.

The southpaw pitcher started and pitched a complete game of four innings and struck out 11 batters while allowing one hit. Sophomore Zalyn Davis (2-2; 2 RS; 1 2B) and Cottrell (2-2; 2 RBI; 1 RS; 1 2B) paced a six-hit Lithonia offensive attack.

Zalyn Davis helped lead Lithonia to a 4-0 win over Clarkston. Photo by Mark Brock

In other DeKalb County School District baseball action, Druid Hills High School rolled past Martin Luther King Jr. High School in a 17-2 home triumph March 13. Druid Hills had four players collect two hits each. Junior Nick Akins (2-2; 3 RBI; 1 2B), junior Max Fishbein (2-3; 2 RS; 2 RBI; 2 2B), sophomore Cullen Riel (2-2; 3 RS; 1 RBI; 1 SB) and senior Sawyer Elrod (2-2; 3 RBI; 2 RS; 1 SB) served as Druid Hills’ offensive standouts.

Senior Joseph Weingartner (2 IP; 3 SO; 3 HA; 2 ER) registered the mound victory as the starter. Senior Helder Gonzalez also struck out two in one scoreless innings of relief.

Chamblee High School received a superior pitching effort from junior Taylor Flowers in a 4-0 home victory over Druid Hills March 8. Flowers went the full seven innings, striking out seven and allowing only three hits. Senior Isaac Harkins accounted for most of the Bulldog offense, going 2-3 with one run scored and one double.

Chamblee kept rolling March 10 when it took down Shiloh High School 3-1 in a road victory.

Chamblee’s senior Patrick Scott (2 IP; 2 SO; 1 HA; WP); junior Tyler Sun (3 IP; 1 ER; 4 HA; 1 SO) and sophomore Jake Potthoff (3 IP; 2 HA; 3 SO) allowed seven hits and struck out six in the victory. Harkins again registered multiple hits in leading the Bulldog offense.

Lakeside High School remained on fire in week four, winning all three games by the cumulative margin of 39-8 to push their overall victory streak to nine. Coach Brian Granger’s Vikings swept a Region 4-AAAAAA series against Langston Hughes High School, rolling to decisive triumphs of 6-3 March 8, 10-3 March 10 and 17-2 March 12 to move to 11-1 overall and 6-0 in 4-AAAAAA.

Lakeside slipped by Langston Hughes (6-3) March 8, as senior Sam Murphey (1 1/3 IP; 1 HA; 0 ER), junior Reeve Walden (2 IP; 1 ER; 2 SO; 0 HA), sophomore Will Berry (1 2/3 IP; 4 SO; WP) and junior Isaac Terrell (2 IP; 1 HA; 2 SO) teamed up to strike out eight and allow one earned run and two hits over seven innings. Senior Zaylan Washington (2-3; 1 RBI; 1 2B) paced the Viking offensive charge. Junior Will Tansill (6 IP; 0 ER; 11 SO; 5 HA) and junior Malachi Cloud (1 IP; 0 ER; 3 SO) shined on the mound in Lakeside’s 10-3 triumph over Langston Hughes March 10.

