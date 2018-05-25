Lithonia police chief terminated

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Lithonia Police Department.

A GBI official confirmed to The Champion that in March, Lithonia’s Interim Police Chief Pserda Dickerson requested the GBI to investigate alleged misuse of the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) data by officials within the police department.

The GCIC serves as the chief provider of criminal justice information services in Georgia by providing officials and agencies in criminal justice with access to information needed to fulfill their responsibilities.

Lithonia’s city attorney Winston Denmark said Councilman Ric Dodd filed a complaint with the Lithonia police department as a private citizen.

“The nature of Mr. Dodd’s complaint was that the former chief [Roosevelt Smith] acted inappropriately with regard to the GCIC system, in terms of running his background information,” Denmark said.

Smith, who was on paid leave for a separate investigation, was recently terminated from his position. In February, the Lithonia City Council voted unanimously to hire an investigative firm to review separate complaints made by former and current Lithonia police officers who said Smith created a hostile work environment and engaged in corrupt and unethical practices.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, the council voted to fire Smith following a report the received from the investigator. Denmark said he could not confirm if the report resulted in Smith’s firing.

“The reasons why [Smith was fired] are up to the individual members of the council,” Denmark said. “A former GBI investigator looked into the matters that were brought to the attention of the council and he spoke to the council—sometimes in open sessions and sometimes in executive sessions—and after they received the report from the investigator they took a public vote in open session to terminate the chief.”

Denmark said the council has not terminated the investigation.

Complaints of a hostile work environment, retaliation, low morale, favoritism and a high turnover rate in the department under Smith’s leadership were made two years ago. The Champion received a document from an anonymous source titled “The Problems with the Lithonia Police Department: A Collection of Issues Complied by Lithonia Police Officers, both Past and Present”.

The document was brought to light after the city opened an internal investigation into an alleged assault on a 17-year-old male who was in custody for burglary. Smith and Lithonia Police Captain Lloyd Owens were accused of assaulting the teen. Both were cleared of any wrongdoing by then City Administrator Eddie Moody.

Moody, who was the city’s police chief before being promoted to city administrator, recommended Smith to succeed him as police chief. When the complaints were made two years ago, Moody told The Champion he would investigate all complaints.

“I’m going to look at this whole thing in totality,” he said. “I’m taking the most recent thing [the alleged assault] first and then I’m going to work backwards. It will be a part of a whole big scope of work.”

However, Moody retired four months after committing to investigate the allegations and there has been no word on whether the complaints were investigated.

In the document of complaints given to The Champion, officers said previous complaints against Smith were filed but resulted in no “real action, reaction or resolution.”

