Living up to the hype

Haselwood shows he’s the best

Cedar Grove wide receiver Jadon Haselwood surprised many people when he announced his college commitment during his sophomore year.

Haselwood said he did not need another two years to decide where he would play college football. The No. 1-ranked receiver said he knew then that the University of Georgia was going to be his future home.

“I felt like [Georgia] was the place for me,” he said. “My parents loved it and I liked it. We all talked about it and I just did it.”

As with Haselwood’s early commit, it also did not take long for him to be considered one of the best football players in the nation from the 2019 class. A year after catching the winning touchdown pass in the DeKalb County middle school championship game for Cedar Grove, Haselwood was considered the best wide receiver in the 2019 class.

He said he was surprised at how fast his success came on the football field.

“Yeah, I was kind of surprised. It was a blessing,” he said. “That was my first year back playing football, in eighth grade, since I started middle school. I didn’t play park ball in sixth and seventh grade. I’d just came back that year and just balled.”

ESPN and 247 Sports have Haselwood ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the nation, while Rivals has him ranked No. 2 behind Theo Wease of Allen, Texas. Click To TweetHaselwood said he doesn’t pay much attention to player rankings and isn’t bothered by being ranked No. 2 on Rivals.

“I didn’t even know I was the No. 1 receiver until one of the reporters told me,” he said. “My teammates remind me of that all the time though. The dude that they got ahead of me is a good receiver, so I’m not even mad. At least they didn’t put anybody in front of me that wasn’t good.”

Two years after helping Cedar Grove Middle win its first football county championship, Haselwood helped lead the high school to its first football state championship. In his first three seasons with the Saints, Haselwood caught 100 passes for 1,840 yards and scored 29 touchdowns.

Haselwood credits his head coach Jermaine Smith with helping him become the player he is now.

“I wouldn’t be the receiver I am if I didn’t come to Cedar Grove and play for coach Jim,” he said. “In eighth grade I just had a lot of raw talent; I didn’t really know much. But when I got [to Cedar Grove] I learned a lot—how to critique and run my routes better.”

Although Haselwood has achieved a lot on the football field, there is one goal he hopes to finally accomplish this season—reaching the 1,000-yard mark. He also wants there to be no doubt about Cedar Grove being one of the best teams in the nation.

“I just want us to do everything the right way,” he said. “I don’t want us to win by a fluke, I want us to win by a lot of points.”

The Saints have already proven they are not a fluke. They won their first two games of the season, which were out-of-state and against tough competition. Cedar Grove defeated Summerville, a Class AAAAA team in South Carolina, 21-7, and traveled to Alabama the following week and took down Class AAAAAAA’s Hewitt-Trussville 34-30 on national television.

Haselwood said he and his teammates wanted to prove that they can play with any team, no matter the classification.

“We wanted to show that we’re bigger than just AAA ball,” he said. “We can go anywhere and win. All we have to do is work hard and keep doing what we’re doing, then they’re going to stop sleeping on us.”

Haselwood will graduate from Cedar Grove in December and enroll early at Georgia. He said he is looking forward to making plays for the Georgia Bulldogs and playing at a high level against other top competition.

When he leaves Cedar Grove, he said, he hopes he is remembered as an all-around good guy and student.

“I just want to be remembered as not being an a-hole,” he said. “I want everyone to remember me for the good.”

