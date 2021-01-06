Local authors say libraries started them on lifelong journeys

Although the library doors were locked for most of 2020, the DeKalb County Library and its nonprofit supporter, the DeKalb Library Foundation, continued to serve the community.

“[In 2020] our patrons really needed us,” the foundation said in an online statement “We [offered] more than 570 virtual programs viewed more than 47,000 times. We have kept the Wi-Fi signal active on all checked out hotspot devices so patrons can access the internet in their own home. And, we continue to offer educational programming such as 1000 Books Before Kindergarten.”

In a recent fundraising campaign, the foundation has had prominent supporters of the library—most of them popular authors—talk online about what the library has meant to them personally over their lives. The approximately one-minute messages can be viewed on YouTube.

Mary Kay Andrews

New York Times bestselling author and local resident Mary Kay Andrews recalls her mother taking her for weekly visits to the bookmobile in the neighborhood shopping center. “It was where I learned about wonderful books and wonderful authors. I am a writer today because of libraries. We were regulars at the DeKalb County Library,” said the author of 27 novels and a cookbook, adding that she still does research at the library.

Andrews was a journalist before becoming a book author and is now widely known for her beach books and mystery novels. She said time spent at the library during her youth influenced every step of her career path.

Aisha Saeed, who writes books for young people, called the library her “favorite place to be,” adding “it’s where I fell in love with the written word and became inspired to tell my stories.” Saeed’s books include Amal Unbound, Written in the Stars, and Aladdin Far From Agrabah.

Fishman

Another local author who shares warm childhood memories of library visits is Zoe Fishman, author of Invisible as Air and 2020 Georgia Author of the Year in the Literary Fiction category. Fishman said she “grew up at the library’ and recalled her grandmother, “Miss Edna,” taking her to the library and giving out small thank-you gifts of gold wrapped candies to the staff. “It’s where I learned to love such authors as Judy Blume, Beverly Cleary, and Lois Lowry–authors I still love today.” Today, she said, she takes her own children to the library. “I truly consider the library to be a touchstone of a curious existence.”

Auchmutey

Jim Auchmutey, author of Class of ’65 and his latest book Smokelore: A Short History of Barbecue in America, called libraries “beautiful things,” recalling that the first book he ever checked out was a biography of baseball great Willie Mays at the Candler-McAfee branch of the DeKalb County Library during his boyhood in south Decatur. “In high school you would find me checking out fiction and poetry at the Decatur branch. Now, I’m likely to be looking for histories and cookbooks at the Toco Hills branch—where I recently voted, by the way. We’re blessed to have a great library system here in DeKalb.”

Grooms

Anthony Grooms, author of Bombingham and two-time winner of the Lillian Smith Book Award, said he grew up in a community that had no library. The closest he came, he explained, was two incomplete sets of encyclopedias in his third-grade classroom. “It was a poor excuse for a library. Still, it was enough to stir my curiosity. Even today, there are communities with no library, so never take your library for granted,” said Grooms, who noted that he now uses libraries all over the world to research his writing.

A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, the DeKalb Library Foundation, Inc. supports DeKalb County Public Library with funding not covered by tax dollars for literacy and cultural programs and supplements the books and materials fund.

