A group of metro Atlanta residents came together to give back for the holidays.

David Hoffman of Marietta, Stone Mountain Mayor Pro Tem Chakira Johnson and Mechel McKinley, executive director of the Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority, formed Layaway Santa Metro Atlanta. The group raised nearly $1,000 to pay off delinquent or abandoned layaway accounts which included Christmas toys at local retailers such as Walmart and Target.

The group paid off the layaway accounts Dec. 22. McKinley got the idea of doing Layaway Santa from a group of friends from her hometown.

“I’m from Macon and I had some friends who started doing Layaway Santa Middle Georgia several years ago and I always thought that it was a really cool thing to do,” McKinley said. “I started talking to David and Chakira and they thought it was cool, so we decided to start our own franchise.”

McKinley said the middle Georgia group set a goal this year to raise $5,000. Because Layaway Santa Metro Atlanta is new, the group decided to set the goal at $1,000.

Those who had their layaway accounts paid off by the group received cards wishing them a Merry Christmas.

49 total views, 49 views today