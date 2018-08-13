Local police departments crack down on I-285 corridor

It’s been called one of the most dangerous stretches of roadway in the metro-area. Law enforcement agencies said Interstate 285 near north Atlanta is a “high-risk” corridor for accidents involving large trucks and buses.

As part of a four-state initiative by International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), DeKalb County Police Department partnered with Cobb County Police Department, Sandy Springs Police Department, Doraville Police Department, Dunwoody Police Department and Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division to heavily monitor the area for large truck and bus traffic violations.

The local agencies monitored the “dangerous” I-285 corridor for three days Aug. 6-8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In total, officers issued more than 900 citations during the initiative.

“It was an extremely successful event,” said Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan. “There were a number of important issues addressed. There were several arrests made and there was a fatality accident worked in Cobb County and another accident worked in DeKalb.”

The IACP held a large truck and bus forum in Cleveland, Ohio and invited agencies from Georgia, Texas, New York and Ohio to participate. IACP partnered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the US Department of Transportation to develop an enforcement and education program.

Grogan said the main issue he noticed during the initiative was how many large trucks and buses were driving in the left lane—a traffic violation in Georgia.

In total, departments issued 932 citations, of which 598 were left lane violations.

“It causes problems and every time they change lanes it’s a potential accident waiting to happen,” Grogan said.

DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy said he was pleased with the partnership with other agencies. Conroy said the partnership could make the I-285 corridor safer in the future.

“There were a lot of individual departments working a highly critical corridor,” Conroy said. “It’s good to build these relationships. Now we have a direct contact and say, ‘hey, we believe this truck is operating beyond [the driver’s] limit,’ that’s not a law that we can enforce but Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance can.”

Officers also issued 12 citations for Georgia’s new “hands-free” law during the three-day initiative and nine citations for speeding. Conroy said DeKalb County averages 2,000 large truck accidents per year.

“We know the traffic and safety on the interstate is a huge concern here in metro-Atlanta, especially in DeKalb County,” Conroy said. “About 500 of those [large truck] accidents involve injury and we’re averaging five fatalities per year.”

Conroy said DeKalb County has had five large truck accidents resulting in fatalities this year.

“When you’re involved in an accident with a truck, the chance of injury increases,” Conroy said.

Local officials said they plan to educate Georgia residents on large truck safety during local events and through social media campaigns.

Grogan said more safety initiatives around I-285 corridor are a possibility in the future.

“Periodically, you have to keep people on their toes by doing similar initiatives and departments from time to time make sure we don’t overlook 285 and the issues there,” Grogan said.

