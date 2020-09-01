Local sculptor concerned about honoring John Lewis artistically

Permanently memorializing the late Congressman John Lewis is being discussed and debated by individuals and organizations across the country.

Locally, work is underway on a statute of Lewis to be placed in a 16-acre park in Vine City that is also to be home of a library in honor of late activist and civil rights leader C.T. Vivian.

However, a DeKalb County sculptor is concerned that these efforts may lead to short circuiting the best process to honoring Lewis on a national scale.

Sculptor Julia Knight, who previously had a studio in Avondale Estates and now works out of a space in Chamblee, said she read an article in the Atlanta Journal Constitution about a 7-foot statue being created for a project by the National Monument Foundation, city of Atlanta and Trust for Public Land. Ten Georgia members of the U.S. Congress signed a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp asking that a statue of Lewis replace that one of Alexander Stephens, vice president of the Confederacy, in the U.S. Capitol.

Knight said she is concerned that individuals involved in the Atlanta project could push for a streamlined process to get a Lewis statue in the U.S. Capitol that would not include allowing thorough input of ideas of how the statue should take shape and consideration of various Georgia sculptors to lead the design.

Julia Knight is a classically trained sculptor. Athletes, musicians and children at play are among her creations. Photos provided

“We are seeing the power they embody,” said Knight of monuments. “We should really think about the public monuments and what they tell about us and our history.”

A classically trained sculptor, Knight has completed more than 50 commissions for public and private collections. Her art is featured in galleries and museums including the Booth Museum of Western Art and the McKissick Museum on the University of South Carolina’s campus in Columbia South Carolina.

“I am a White, middle-aged daughter of the Confederacy and he’s my hero,” said Knight of John Lewis.

Knight said if a statue of Lewis is to be created and placed in the Capitol, it needs to be chosen by the people of Georgia, through a process of a committee from the Georgia House. She said everything should be properly vetted.

“It’s a gift from Georgia and the Capitol Art Commission should chose the sculptor,” she said.

“More than anyone else, John Lewis has been a leader of the people…he led the people across the bridge,” said Knight. “He was willing to die.”

She talks emotively about Lewis’ stance captured in photographs of his faceoff with Alabama State Troopers after leading 600 marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965 on the day that’s come to be known as Bloody Sunday. That stance is the one she favors for a statue to memorialize Lewis, his sacrifice and life’s work.

“What I saw was a heroic act by a human being who faced down their mortality…,” Knight said.

She said Confederate statues and monuments that have been the source of controversy serve as a means of suppression. Many were financially supported by groups such as Daughters of the Confederacy that sought to memorialize “the lost cause and dead Confederate soldiers. They wanted to immortalize them.”

“We have to be very careful about public monuments,” she said.

86 total views, 86 views today