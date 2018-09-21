Long time coming for road repairs

Approximately 300 miles of DeKalb’s worst streets and roads will be repaved over the next six years, according to DeKalb County officials.

The process officially began Sept. 20 at West Lakeside Drive. In previous years, DeKalb County could only afford to repave 20 miles of road per year, according to DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson. Due to a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), the county will be able to repave approximately 30 additional miles per year.

“We will begin this much-awaited, prayed for process of eliminating pot holes and creating smooth, safe streets for our citizens,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

SPLOST is expected to generate an estimated $388 million to improve county roads, infrastructure and public safety. More than $151 million in SPLOST funds must be spent on road projects.

DeKalb County residents near West Lakeside Drive said they are excited to finally see their roads repaved.

“This is great. That penny [SPLOST] is going a long way,” said DeKalb resident Veronica Gillyard. “Next time I might vote to give two pennies. We’ve dealt with these streets for years and now they’re going to repair it and we’re very happy about it.”

DeKalb officials set up a ranking system for county roads. The rating system takes into account nine factors including cracking, missing stones, potholes, rutting and oxidations, then assigns a number representing a very good or very poor road. Repaving efforts will focus on roads rated 30 and above with 62 being the highest score. According to DeKalb officials, West Lakeside Drive is rated a 34, making it one of the worst rated roads in DeKalb.

This year, DeKalb plans to repave approximately 25 miles representing 44 projects.

“It’s been a long time coming, but I’m so thankful for today,” said DeKalb resident Helen Buggs, who lives near the area to be resurfaced.

The first phase of road resurfacing will cost $9.4 million and includes repaving approximately 25 miles of roads. A county official said the road repaving list is subject to change due to weather and contracting.

“I remember there was a time when we only had enough money to do 20 miles a year,” Johnson said. “We would tell residents we could only do 20 miles because that’s all we had the money for but we had more than 400 miles of needs. With this penny, we will be able to repave 300 miles of roads.”

In 2016, DeKalb County Commissioner Jeff Rader said he wanted SPLOST proceeds to focus on transportation and road resurfacing needs.

“For decades, DeKalb County did not have the same tools as other counties across the state of Georgia in order to maintain and expand our infrastructure,” Rader said.

Rader said in the past, DeKalb devoted sales tax revenue to tax relief and funding MARTA.

“We’ve been able to get access to a referendum to provide for this sales tax and it gives us a great opportunity to make up for lost time,” Rader said. “This road is the beginning of a process that’s going to put [more than] $300 million into the roads and public facilities of DeKalb County.”

113 total views, 22 views today