After 17 years as an assistant coach, Robby Gilbert now has an opportunity to lead his own program—the Decatur Bulldogs.

Gilbert spent 12 years as an assistant baseball coach at Tucker High School and five years at Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn. Gilbert said he is excited to start his new journey at Decatur.

“[I] felt like I’ve worked to this point to have that opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert took over a program that has constantly won and made the playoffs the past four consecutive seasons. The Bulldogs finished the 2016 season with a 21-7 record and a loss in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs.

Gilbert said he had a good offseason with the players.

“We had good fall conditioning, the kids worked hard and they did everything that was asked of them,” he said. “I couldn’t ask of anything else from the kids. They worked extremely hard and they are coachable.”

“They’re really receptive to the coaching that we’re giving them,” he said. “We’re really pushing them; we demand a lot. My kids are going to be good kids on and off the field and we’re going to do things the right way. The kids have really adjusted well to my expectations.”

Along with a new coach, the Decatur Bulldogs will open the season in a new region—region 6-AAAAA. The Bulldogs were in a more competitive region last season with two teams, Blessed Trinity and Westminster, which played in the state title game.

This year, they are in a region that only had one to finish above .500. Gilbert said he told his players that they will still respect every team in the region, despite the level of competitiveness.

“We’re not going to take anyone for granted,” he said. “We’re going to go out there and play hard, we’re going to do the right things and carry ourselves the right way and let the baseball game take care of itself. Hopefully, I’ve prepared them to be successful, not just on the field but in life down the road.”

