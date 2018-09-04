Love thy self

Young girl wants to inspire others who ‘look like her’

DeKalb County resident London Okeh, 7, wasn’t always the confident, smiling young girl she is now, according to her mother Turkessia Barnes.

In pre-K, Okeh was bullied. Barnes said students, and a teacher, made fun of her.

While Okeh continued through school, Barnes said, Okeh started to worry about the clothes she wore and wished her hair were a different texture, so children would not insult her

“She came home, and she said the other kids were picking on her,” Barnes said. “It made her uncomfortable and she said, ‘Momma, I want my hair straight.’ She said she wanted her hair done like other girls, who weren’t her color.”

What started as a lesson about self-confidence quickly turned into a book idea, Barnes said. At the age of 4, Okeh aspired to write her first book. Years later, Okeh debuted her book Pretty Girl, Pretty Girl Princess, a self-help book featuring young girls of color and telling them to love themselves for who they are.

The young author said she enjoys making others feel good.

“It makes me feel happy and excited,” Okeh said. “We had a board and my mom helped me write [my thoughts] down and we started working on it.”

Okeh said she plans to send copies of her book to local hospitals to help other young girls in need. She also plans to have the book translated to Spanish.

Barnes’ Scottdale home is filled with colorful paintings of young Black women with different hair styles and textures. The paintings also are depicted in the book, and Okeh has a painting made in her image. She said that painting is her “favorite.”

Barnes said she is proud of her daughter for making the best of a possibly traumatic experience.

“It got to the point where she didn’t want to go to school; and for someone who loves school, it was surprising,” Barnes said. “I didn’t want her to feel bad and I’m glad to see this turnaround.”

Okeh currently attends Museum School in Decatur. Along with being a published author, Okeh plans to add business owner to her list of achievements.

Okeh said she is creating gummy candy based off her book. She also plans to create a coloring book for the Pretty Girl, Pretty Girl Princess franchise.

Despite the child’s age, Barnes said her daughter has big dreams and she plans to support Okeh anyway she can, regardless of her socioeconomic status.

“I had a dream that I had a stand and on one side [of the stand] there were gummies and one side was my book. People from all around the world came to see,” Okeh said.

