Makeover for Memorial

County plans to revitalize Memorial Drive

Residents said they are excited about potential changes coming to the Memorial Drive corridor that could revitalize the area.

DeKalb officials hosted a design workshop Aug. 21 at the DeKalb Conference Center at Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Clarkston focused on the future of Memorial Drive.

During the workshop, representatives from DeKalb County’s Department of Planning and Sustainability met with community leaders and residents to develop ideas about the future of the corridor.

The corridor is a major thoroughfare, with a heavy rail transit station and colleges. More than 100 acres of the area are under DeKalb County ownership, along with 20-plus acres of underdeveloped parcels under private ownership, according to planning consultants.

“In 2018, I allocated $140,000 of District 4 reserves for a study,” said DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw. “That was augmented by a $34,500 allocation from the DeKalb County Department of Planning and Sustainability Department. I look forward to constituents participating in the process and providing their ideas for Memorial Drive.”

DeKalb County Community Planner Larry Washington said he is impressed by the response from residents. Washington said more than 200 DeKalb residents attended the first Memorial Drive revitalization meeting in June.

During the workshop, residents met with planning teams to write and conceptualize ideas. An open house and formal presentation was held afterward.

Open space, quality restaurants, businesses and sidewalk infrastructure are some of the features residents asked for to improve the Memorial Drive corridor.

“We have been looking at this area for some time. Commissioner Bradshaw thought this would be a great time to bring back the ideas of the people who want to see this area improve,” Washington said. “We encourage people to volunteer and participate in this process.”

Washington said residents can take an online survey to offer input on the project at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/memorialdrive.

“The number one thing we’re seeking to achieve is community engagement,” Washington said. “We want to make sure this is a plan reflective of the people who actually live, work and play here. That is why this public engagement is the most critical part of this process.”

Longtime DeKalb County resident Andrea Pierce said she remembers when the Memorial Drive corridor was thriving with businesses. Pierce said she wants to be a part of the process to help revitalize the area.

“I’ve been here since 1986,” Pierce said. “Memorial Drive was very vibrant. It had a lot of stores and restaurants, but then the bubble burst. Now [Memorial Drive] is just drab. I’m really excited and I jumped at the opportunity to have an active voice in this process. They are talking about a lot of different and interesting things.”

