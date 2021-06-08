Making DeKalb a dementia-friendly community

Dementia has a profound effect on individuals whose symptoms range from mild to severe, and it also has a tremendous effect on their caregivers.

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia. However, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, dementia is not a specific disease but an overall term that describes a group of symptoms. It affects thinking, behavior and the ability to perform everyday tasks.

It can be a dizzying maze for those dealing with the complexities of dementia and unraveling how best to provide care, learning about health and safety concerns, signs and symptoms, resources and much more.

On May 26, DeKalb Human Services Department held a drive-through advocacy and education event at Lou Walker Senior Center in Stonecrest. It was also held to announce that the department “has put plans in place to create a community that provides resources and education to foster an environment that is respectful and supportive for those living with Dementia,” making Dekalb the first dementia-friendly county in the state of Georgia, according to a statement from the Human Services Department.

What that means, according to Debra Furtado, human services administrator with the Department of Human Services, is that the county is working with other partners such as agencies and businesses to make DeKalb a positive place for both those with dementia and their caregivers.

“People are often happier if they can live independently in their own homes for longer,” states one of the handouts at the event. “Dementia friendly communities are villages, towns and cities where more people understand dementia, there is less fear and avoidance, and people living with dementia are included and supported to live independently for longer.”

Furtado said that two years ago four focus groups were assembled with members representing all areas of the county. Those groups identified support of people with dementia and their caregivers as a priority, she said.

In addition to educating the public about dementia symptoms and resources available, Furtado said plans are in the works to open memory cafés at county senior centers once the senior facilities are reopened. The first center is planned for Lou Walker Senior Center sometime in 2021, she said.

The cafés are not support groups, said Furtado, but are stigma-free places for caregivers and those they care for to gather to talk, play games and socialize. “Cafés aim to decrease the social isolation that often accompanies dementia,” states a flyer.

Furtado said another issue that may be tackled next for those affected by dementia is transportation services.

Furtado knows firsthand about dementia. Her mother has been diagnosed with it.

Helen and Julius Ball of Decatur attended the event to gather information about dementia that Helen said is vital. She said she’s been her husband Julius’ caregiver for five years and they have been a part of several support groups.

“Any information we can find we want to have it,” said Helen Ball as she sat in her black SUV waiting to be given a bag containing information about resources and programs.

Asked for her opinion about the proposed memory cafes, she said, “I think it’s wonderful,” adding “Caregivers need to be cared for too.”

The event was held in partnership with the Dementia Spotlight Foundation and featured music, educational literature and giveaways. As vehicles drove through the parking lot, representatives of partner agencies talked to drivers, passed out information, snacks and giveaways.

DeKalb Commissioner Larry Johnson stopped by to talk to organizers and some of those driving through.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, more than 130,000 Georgians are estimated to have Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias and that number is expected to increase as the population continues to age. Furtado said nearly 10,000 DeKalb County residents are dealing with some form of dementia, which she describes as an epidemic.

Whitney Oeltmann, executive director of Dementia Spotlight Foundation, shared how she and her mother started the foundation after her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2012. They were shocked to learn about the lack of community support and readily available information, she said.

The foundation, which is now five years old, provides support groups, funds respite care for caregivers and education awareness events. The 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest, the foundation’s annual fundraiser, is planned for Aug. 28 at the Tabernacle in Atlanta featuring Cracker, Arrested Development, Drivin N Cryin and others.

