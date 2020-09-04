Man dies from attack at MARTA bus stop, police seek suspect ID

DeKalb County Police are searching for one of two suspects who caused the death of a man waiting at a MARTA bus stop.

According to a DKPD police report, a witness said Bruce Mitchell was seated at the bus stop at Snapfinger Woods Drive and Wesley Chapel Road shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 17 when he was approached by a shirtless Black man who began attacking him after a verbal altercation.

The suspect took items from Mitchell during the attack. Another Black male, Joel Baker of Ellenwood, also began kicking Mitchell as he was on the ground. The suspect left the scene in a gray SUV that arrived during the attack, police say. Mitchell was unresponsive when police arrived and later died on Aug. 21.

Baker was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with felony murder and robbery by force. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the additional suspect who was captured by a MARTA camera.

He appears to be wearing jeans and brown boots during the attack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the gray SUV used as a getaway vehicle is urged to call 911 or DKPD’s Homicide Unit at (770) 724-7850.

