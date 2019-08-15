Man who killed girlfriend, shot officer, captured

A man accused of killing his girlfriend and assaulting three DeKalb County police officers was apprehended after nearly a week of evading law enforcement.

Otis Walker Jr., 27, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend Aleka Simmons on Aug. 1 in his Lithonia home.

Police said Simmons’ death was the result of a domestic violence dispute between her and Walker. According to police reports, Walker shot Simmons inside the home then fired shots at police officers when they arrived on the scene. Officer Derek Nunn was shot during the incident.

According to officers, Nunn was released from the hospital and is home on bed rest.

Walker has been charged with felony murder in the death of Simmons and three counts of aggravated assault against an officer. Walker was arrested in 2018 for battery and family violence. He was released on bond July 13, according to court records.

On Aug. 9, multiple DeKalb County police agencies held a press conference to announce the Aug. 8 capture of Walker.

“I want to be clear on something. This type of crime is reprehensible and will not be tolerated in DeKalb County,” said DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Major Jefferey Leslie. “The shooting of a victim is wrong and the shooting of a police officer is wrong and will not be tolerated.

We will waste no resources bringing you in.”

Leslie said Walker was arrested at a gas station following a tip from an anonymous source.

Walker is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

Simmons’ shooting death is the eighth domestic violence related homicide in DeKalb County this year. As of Aug. 9, DeKalb has 67 homicides on record for 2019.

Sergeant G.L. Erwin, a member of the DeKalb County Police Department special victims unit domestic violence division, said there are several resources available to victims of domestic violence. Erwin said the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence is one of the most visible resource centers for women in DeKalb.

Family members should speak up if they believe a loved one is in an abusive relationship, Erwin said.

“In the past, for family violence, everyone views it as a family issue and no one wants to tell. At that point, you have to acknowledge the reality and that it’s serious and it is happening,” Erwin said.

She added that some victims feel stuck in some relationships and won’t leave until it’s too late.

“It could be family issues, kids or money. There are a mountain of issues as to why someone won’t leave [an abusive relationship,” Erwin said.

“The Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence has everything from legal aid, family services, counseling, safe houses. There’s a host of things they can do to help.”

