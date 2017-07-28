Receives six month park ban

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann pleaded guilty to amended charges July 27 in lieu of an Atlanta Municipal Court trial.

Mann pleaded guilty to the charges of physical obstruction and prohibited conduct at a public park. The charges are amended from those originally given to Mann following his May 6 arrest in which he allegedly exposed himself to an Atlanta police officer and fled the scene on foot.

Under the amended charges, Mann will pay fines totaling $2,000, serve 80 hours of community service and be prohibited from Atlanta city parks until January 2018.

Mann said at the court hearing that he would pay the $2,000 immediately and that his community service had already been completed at Hosea Williams Feed the Hungry. The Champion has requested documents proving such community service.

Mann was originally charged with public indecency and obstruction and entered a not guilty plea. Following negotiations with city prosecutors—where the indecency charge was amended to prohibited conduct due to the hour at which Mann was discovered in Piedmont Park—Mann changed his plea to guilty.

Mann returned to work July 24 following a paid 40-day suspension mandated by Governor Nathan Deal that began June 13. Prior to his suspension, he issued a formal apology that he insisted was not an admission of guilt.

On July 26, Mann stated through attorney Noah Pines that he should be acquitted of both charges because of the state’s suspension under double jeopardy, where an individual cannot receive two legal punishments for the same crime.

Mann’s suspension was decided upon by a commission made up of Attorney General Chris Carr, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese.

Deese said if Mann is found guilty of the original charges, he should resign.

“As law enforcement officers, it’s mandatory that we’re held to a higher standard,” Deese said. “We have to be held to a higher standard and what he’s accused of definitely doesn’t meet that standard. Law enforcement isn’t just a job, it’s a lifestyle.”

