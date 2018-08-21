Manufacturer to replace ‘defective’ water meters

During an interview with The Champion Newspaper Aug. 21, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said one of the most “embarrassing aspects” of the water billing/meter replacement crisis was unintentionally installing defective meters which could have contributed to inaccurate water bills.

During a Board of Commissioners committee of the whole meeting, commissioners approved a legal settlement that will replace 47,000 iPerl water meters within the next two years. According to county officials, the total value of the settlement amount to approximately $8.64 million in equipment, installation and reprogramming services.

Thurmond said the settlement is a step in the right direction to restoring trust in county government.

“This is huge. One of the most embarrassing aspects of the water billing crisis has been these 47,000 that were placed in the ground with a manufacturing defect,” Thurmond said. “To address this issue is a huge step forward for the county.”

According to the settlement, Kendall Supply Inc. and Sensus USA Inc. will deliver and install 47,000 new Accustream meters, install 30,000 radio transmitters and reprogram 17,500 previously installed radio transmitters. The 30,000 radio devices will transmit real-time customer water consumption data, according to county officials.

“This will improve customer service across the county. This is embarrassing. It’s an embarrassing decision to buy and install that many defective meters, but today we are moving in a new direction,” Thurmond said.

Since January 2018, the Department of Watershed Management has previously installed or replaced more than 12,000 new meters. The county will now replace approximately 102,00 meters including 47,500 iPerl meters and 54,000 meters that have outlived product lifespan, according to the county.

An open records request by The Champion Newspaper revealed the county had been several months behind its “grand scale” meter replacement program.

According to a request for proposal (RFP), DeKalb previously had more than 175,313 meters older than 15 years. Meters 15 years or older are beyond the standard life expectancy. According to the RFP, more than 49,000 meters are currently seven to 15 years old and will exceed the 15-year useful life expectancy within the four-year meter replacement program contract.

Thurmond said the county will continue to address aging water meter issues.

“We’re way behind in [the meter replacement] process,” Thurmond said. “Right now, we’re playing catch up. These first 102,000 meters need to be addressed first. This will be an ongoing effort and we hope within the next four to five years having a totally reinstalled new set of meters across DeKalb County.”

According to Thurmond, workers can only install approximately 25,000 to 30,000 a year.

“This will take some time for us to get it all corrected,” Thurmond said.

