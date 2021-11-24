Many reasons to be thankful this year

At this time last year, many were concerned about the possibility of contracting or spreading coronavirus and were reluctant to make plans to spend time during the upcoming holiday season with family and friends. Vaccines had not been approved, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had cautioned Americans to limit holiday gatherings to those in the immediate households, many travel and shopping restrictions were still in place, and hundreds of thousands of Americans were unemployed.

Just 12 months later, an estimated 54.6 percent of America’s 332 million-plus population has received at least the second dose of vaccine and Georgia has just announced its lowest unemployment rate in history. The CDC now suggests that those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may participate in many of the activities that they did before the pandemic, resume domestic travel, and refrain from testing before or after travel and from self-quarantine after travel.

And even though our state has its lowest unemployment rate in history, those looking for employment have plenty of options that may offer better pay rates, benefits and in some cases, signing bonuses.

Most students are now back in classrooms, concerts and sporting events can be attended, and our nation is slowly returning to some sense of normalcy.

Even though only slightly more than half of our fellow Americans are fully vaccinated, we all owe a great deal of gratitude to those who are. Those who are vaccinated are having a direct impact on slowing the spread of coronavirus and making it possible for us all to enjoy a more pleasant holiday season.

82 total views, 82 views today