Marist is once again home to the kings and queens of Georgia cross county.

The boys and girls won the Class AAAA cross country state titles Nov. 4 at Carrollton High School. The boys won the title with 58 points with a total time of 1:26:06.79 (17:13.36 average). St. Pius X came in second with 63 points.

Senior Knox Pittman led the Marist War Eagles, crossing the finishing line first at 16:32.26. Senior William O’Rielly finished second overall at 16:42.86. Senior Nathan Haileysus finished 13th, clocking in at 17:21.18 and senior David Reteneller finished 15th (17:28.30) to round out Marist’s top 20 finishers.

This was Marist’s 12th boys’ cross country state title, its fourth in seven years. The boys finished second in last year’s state meet.

St. Pius X was led by Jordan Perez and Jack Voss, who finished fifth (16:51.20) and seventh (16:54.97) respectively.

The girls won their 10th consecutive state title after outscoring Oconee County 38-55 in the state meet. Marist had a total time of 1:40:54.57 and an average time of 20:10.92.

Marist was led by junior Kathleen Maley, who finished second overall at a time of 19:29.90. Senior Josie Wirtz finished fifth overall at a time of 19:36.17, sophomore Kathleen Schellman finished sixth overall at a time of 20:10.39 and senior Kiki Popescu finished eighth at 20:38.40 to round out the top 10 finishers.

This was Marist’s 20th overall state title.

St. Pius X was led by Morgan Vaden, who finished third overall in the girls’ race at a time of 19:30.78.

Three-time defending state champions Clarkston finished third in the boys Class AAAAA state meet with 165 points. The team had a total time of 1:29:35.99 and 17:55.20 average.

Clarkston was led by Rukundo Uwimana, who finished 13th overall at a time of 17:31.75.

Decatur finished 10th overall in the boys Class AAAAA meet with 315 points, led by Eoin McNally, who finished 15th overall (17:33.67). Chamblee finished 13th overall with 345 points. Chamblee girls finished 12th in the Class AAAAA girls meet with 355 points and Decatur finished 14th with 373 points.

Dunwoody finished eighth overall in the girls Class AAAAAA state meet with 223 points, led by Samantha Cameron, who finished sixth overall at a time of 20:18.52. Tucker boys finished 20th overall with 637 points.

In Class AAA, Stone Mountain finished 25th overall in the boys’ state meet with 631 points. Lakeside finished 15th overall with 382 points in the Class AAAAAAA girls’ state meet.

Lakeside boys finished fourth with 205 points, led by Mikias Mekonen, who finished 25th overall (17:22.65).

Druid Hills boys finished 11th overall in the Class AAAA meet with 335 points and the girls finished ninth with 310 points.

