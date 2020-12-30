Marist completes perfect season with state title

Marist School beat Jefferson High School 30-14 to win the GHSA 4A Football State Championship at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta Dec. 29.

With the win over Jefferson (14-1), Marist (13-0) completed its undefeated season with a state championship, which was good for Head Coach Alan Chadwick’s third title at Marist.

The Marist War Eagles and the Jefferson Dragons played a back-and-forth game in the first half. Marist opened the game with two first quarter touchdowns—one from running back George Parker and one from quarterback Champ Davis; Jefferson responded with two second quarter touchdowns.

Marist takes a 14-0 lead over Jefferson thanks to a 12-yard touchdown run from Champ Davis. @_champdavis21



4:03 left in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/xjVClwiKht — Jay Phillips (@JayChampNews) December 29, 2020

Jefferson’s first-half scores made the Dragons just the third team to score a touchdown against Marist this season. According to Chadwick, his team was expecting big plays from Jefferson, despite Marist’s strong defense.

“[Jefferson] is a great football team. We talked about it during the week. They run the ball, they execute well, they have some big play people, and they may score. We had to put that behind us and worry about the next play,” said Chadwick.

Those first-half scores marked Jefferson’s only points of the night. After the teams went into halftime tied, Marist would score 16 unanswered points to close the game.

The second-half swing started with Marist’s punting game. The War Eagles pinned Jefferson inside its own 10 three times and flipped the field an extra time in the second half. One Jefferson possession turned into a safety and another resulted in a fumble that Marist recovered and led to a fourth-quarter touchdown.

“Charlie Flemming came out huge for us and flipped the field four times. We were kind of stumbling [on offense] and he came in, downed it deep in their territory,” said Chadwick. “[Jefferson] didn’t have an offense that could spread it around and move it that fast, so we played to our defense a little bit.”

The safety was caused by defensive back Wright Formisan forcing a Jefferson ball carrier to change direction and Flemming tackling the runner in Jefferson’s end zone.

Marist downs the runner in the end zone for a safety. Wright Formisan made first contact and Charlie Fleming made the tackle.



Marist: 16, Jefferson: 14. 6:34 left in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/HM83yt7TRl — Jay Phillips (@JayChampNews) December 29, 2020

Defensive back Josh Moore added an interception to the defense’s performance and linebacker Tyler Hare recovered the fourth-quarter fumble. Defensive back Justin Hartwell and defensive end Derek McDonald added several tackles for loss.

On offense, running back Ian Otten scored a touchdown thanks to Hare’s fumble recovery and running back Andrew Mannelly scored the last touchdown of the night on an 18-yard, tackle-breaking run.

Davis led Marist’s offense under center. Davis took over at quarterback down the stretch for Marist after Hayden Richardson split minutes with him at the position during the first half of the season.

“We felt like Champ is a little faster and gave us a little more upside. Hayden Richardson did a great job for the [first half of] the season and he’s going to be a great player for us moving forward,” Chadwick added.

Marist dominated its schedule throughout the season similarly to how it handled the second half against Jefferson. Marist outscored its opponents this season by a combined 478-48. Marist also dominated the games when its opponents scored a touchdown, winning those three by a combined 118-42.

Marist’s state championship win is the War Eagle’s first state championship since 2003 and win No. 399 for Chadwick.

130 total views, 60 views today