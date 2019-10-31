Marist falls in softball state title game

Marist softball team came up short in the Class AAAA title game after falling to Heritage-Catoosa 6-3 on Oct. 28.

Marist advanced to the title game after series wins over Chapel Hill and Cairo in the first and second rounds, respectively. The team lost to Oconee County 4-3 in the Elite Eight round in Columbus and fell into the loser’s bracket of the tournament.

Marist went on to defeat Central Carrollton 4-2 and Madison County 6-2 in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four, where the team faced Northside Columbus and defeated them 4-3. Marist avenged its loss to Oconee County in the Elite Eight by beating them in the semifinals 8-1 to advance to the Class AAAA title game.

The title game against Heritage-Catoosa started on Oct. 26 in Columbus. Marist took a 2-1 lead in the first inning and extended its lead to 3-1 in the third inning. In the seventh inning, Heritage-Catoosa scored two runs to tie the game at 3-3. The game was then postponed due to rain and Marist had to travel to Heritage-Catoosa to finish the game on Oct. 28.

The game resumed Oct. 28 at the top of the seventh inning with the score at 3-3.

Heritage-Catoosa was at bat with no outs. Heritage scored three more runs in the inning to take a 6-3 lead. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Marist got two batters on base. But confusion by Marist while running the bases led to a triple play by Heritage to close out the game and seal the victory.

Marist’s Lexi Van Metre was 2-of-3 behind the plate with a run score to lead the team.

