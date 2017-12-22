Marist’s dream season came to a disappointing end.

The War Eagles (14-1) fell to the Blessed Trinity Titans (13-2) 16-7 at home in the Class AAAA state finals. Marist was on a quest to have an undefeated season heading into the game and win its first championship since 2003.

However, the War Eagles struggled to get the offense flowing and into the end zone.

“[Blessed Trinity] is a good football team,” head coach Alan Chadwick said. “Blessed Trinity played very well and controlled the ball most of the night. We had some opportunities and didn’t quite take advantage of it.”

Throughout the season, Marist relied heavily on its running game to open up the offense. They averaged 228.5 rushing yards per game. The War Eagles ran the ball 26 times for 63 yards in the title game. Blessed Trinity ran the ball 45 times for 145 yards.

“I think we got away from the run too much and tried to go to the pass and we weren’t consistent on that,” Chadwick said. “We didn’t make the plays tonight.”

Marist got in the red zone once (in the fourth quarter down 14-0) and scored on a 7-yard run by running back Charlie Addicks, cutting Blessed Trinity’s lead to 14-7. After the touchdown, Marist’s defense forced a three-and-out to give the offense the ball with 1:33 left to play.

However, Blessed Trinity punted inside the 10-yard line and Marist had to start the drive at the seven-yard line. Two plays later, Marist quarterback Chase Abshier was sacked in the end zone for a safety, bringing the score to a 16-7 final.

In the second quarter, Blessed Trinity gained a 7-0 lead after a 9-yard pass from Jake Smith to Ryan Davis. The lead extended to 14-0 in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run by Steele Chambers.

Despite the disappointing ending, Chadwick said he is proud of his team, especially the seniors.

“This is a great senior class. These kids have done a great job for us all the way through the program and I can’t be more proud of them,” he said. “They gave everything that they had every single day, they overcame a lot of obstacles. They’re a class group.”

