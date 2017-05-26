After getting blown out by Blessed Trinity in Game 1, the Marist War Eagles came back to win Game 2 and force a Game 3 in the Class AAAA baseball championship series.

Marist lost 11-1 in Game 1, but fought their way back to a 7-2 victory in Game 2 at State Mutual Stadium in Rome on May 25. The War Eagles went down 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning after back-to-back RBI doubles by Blessed Trinity’s Colin Davis and Jake Lundkovsky.

Marist’s bats woke up in the third inning and the War Eagles scored six runs. With the bases loaded and one out, Marist senior Jamie Taylor hit a grounder towards Blessed Trinity short stop David Dunn, but Dunn botched the catch, allowing Taylor to reach first base and Marist to score, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Senior Cassius Young tied the game at 2-2 on an RBI single and senior Chris Cathcart cleared the bases on a triple, giving the War Eagles a 5-2 lead. Cathcart would score on the next at-bat on a sacrifice hit by senior Will Goldberg, giving the War Eagles a 6-2 lead.

Good defense and solid pitching by senior Conner Stephen kept Blessed Trinity from scoring.

The War Eagles increased their lead in the fifth inning after loading the bases on hits by Cathcart, Goldberg and a hit-by-pitch on Stephen. Senior Joseph Mannelly sent home Cathcart on an RBI single, giving the War Eagles a 7-2 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, junior pitcher Patrick Taylor gave up a leadoff double to Blessed Trinity’s Mitchell Weidner, but Taylor and the Marist defense got out the next three batters to seal the 7-2 win.

Marist and Blessed Trinity will play for the championship trophy on May 27 at 11 a.m. in Rome.

114 total views, 114 views today