Marist, St. Pius win state championships

Marist School and St. Pius X Catholic School, both private schools located in DeKalb County, won Georgia High School Association state championships in volley ball and cross country Nov. 7.

Marist School won the 4A state championships in high school volleyball and girls’ cross-country, and Marist’s boys were cross country runner ups. St. Pius won the boys and girls cross country state championships for 5A, and Decatur High School’s boys were runner ups.

The volleyball state championship was held at LakePoint Sports in Emerson where Marist beat Northwest Whitfield 3-0 to win the state championship. Marist won the three sets 25-17, 25-19 and 25-15.

In cross country, Marist’s girls team won the state championship at Carrolton Course with 30 points. Ruby Little, Johna Grisik and Kate Selover finished in the top four in individual results and Anna Kalbas finished in ninth place.

Marist’s boys came in second place with 55 points, behind Chestatee’s 25 points. Diego Palmisano and Jaylen Mallett finished in the top 10 in individual results for Marist.

St. Pius’ boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams won state championships Nov. 7.

St. Pius’ boys won the state championship with 56 points, and Ryan Boyle and Patrick McDonald finished in the top 10 for individuals.

St. Pius’ girls’ team won the championship with 42 points, and Mary Brady from St. Pius finished in first place for the girls 5A individual results.

Hannah Schemmel finished in second place for individual results and Grave Von Biberstein and Catherine Breault joined Schemmel and Brady in the top 10.

Christian Gonzalez from Decatur High School finished in first place for the 5A boys’ individual results and Decatur’s Eoin McNally came in second place. Decatur High School’s boys’ team finished in second place behind St. Pius with 58 points.

