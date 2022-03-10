Marist wins state championship with two buzzer beaters

Marist School won the GHSA 4A Girls High School Basketball State Championship March 9 in Macon with a 56-54 win over Luella thanks to two buzzer beaters from senior guard Avery Fantucci.

The win brought Marist’s record to 28-3 on the season and capped off a 16-game winning streak with a state championship. Head Coach Kim Hixon called the game “unbelievable.”

“The kids are so resilient and they’re so tough,” said Hixon. “The way it ended with all of the overtimes is just unbelievable.”

Fantucci’s first buzzer-beating shot came at the end of regulation. Luella took a 46-43 lead with less than 10 seconds left, and Marist didn’t have any timeouts left. Hixon was forced to let her team play out the final possession of regulation.

Marist inbounded the ball to Fantucci, who got to half court before releasing a dagger that hit nothing but net on its way down.

“I don’t know where she pulled them out but thank the Lord she did. She picked a good time to do it too,” said Hixon. “I wish I’d had another timeout. We wanted the players to execute and get to the basket during the game, but we needed a three at a time. That was just a great desperation three.”

Both teams only scored four points in the first overtime period, and it looked like both teams would only score four points again in the second overtime period if Marist could get a stop on Luella’s final possession to force a third overtime.

Marist had several turnovers in the second overtime period, but clutch free throw shooting from senior Lexy Faklaris kept the War Eagles alive.

Then, on Luella’s final possession, Fantucci stripped the ball from a driving guard, and senior Lauren Kim recovered the steal and pushed the ball up court to a sprinting Fantucci.

Fantucci laid the ball in for two points right before the final buzzer sounded to secure the win.

“I thought the execution down the stretch was decent, but not what we needed to do during the last second. We kept giving the ball back, but the team is so resilient,” added Hixon.

Fantucci’s buzzer shots stole the show for good reason, but Marist wouldn’t have won the game without its strong defense and six seniors–the two attributes that Hixon said led Marist to the state championship.

“Defense is what our whole year was built on. For it to come down to that, a defensive stop, to me it just sums up who we are,” said Hixon.

The last play was an example of why Marist’s defense and senior leadership were so important. Fantucci forced the steal and Kim recovered the ball and immediately threw it down court for a potential layup.

Marist also went more than five minutes during the game without scoring. However, the War Eagles were never out of the game due to the defense keeping the offense within striking distance. The game also marked the first time Marist gave up more than 50 points since Jan. 14, even though it took two overtimes for Luella to reach the mark.

Marist also needed a big contribution from Faklaris, another senior. She tied Fantucci in leading Marist with 19 points, but other than Fantucci’s buzzer shots, Faklaris had some of the most important shots of the game, draining four of four free throws in overtime.

“Unbelievable. I mean, ice water in her veins. Unbelievable. It was awesome,” added Hixon.

The win marks Marist School’s first state championship in girls’ basketball and was the first time Marist appeared in the girls’ title game since 2007.

