Mask wearing may continue for Decatur schools, elementary enrollment down

As school districts prepare to finalize plans and COVID-19 mitigation strategies for the upcoming school year, City Schools of Decatur Superintendent Maggie Fehrman said mask wearing will continue to be a priority on the district’s campuses.

“We are very committed to using it as a mitigation effort. That is one of our top priorities to make sure we’re highly encouraging staff and students to wear masks at least for first semester…” said Fehrman during the June 8 CSD Board of Education meeting. “I know there’s a lot of new controversies around wearing masks but CSD is committed to very strongly doing everything we can to make sure all staff and students wear masks when they’re in our buildings together. What we cannot guarantee is that everyone has been vaccinated.”

In mid-May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated is COVID guidelines stating that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Fehrman said the district will also continue to urge parents and guardians to keep sick children at home. Feedback from parents and staff regarding quarantine learning plan options will be presented at the school board’s July meeting.

The district also plans to continue to encourage frequent hand washing, to limit school visitors and utilize more outdoor class spaces, especially during lunch hours. Increasing viral testing options is also part of the district’s plans.

During the June meeting, Fehrman reported that the district has seen a large drop in elementary school enrollment, particularly for kindergarten and first grade. She attributed the drop—an estimated 249 below projection—to parents wanting their student to have in-person learning, which was not offered by CSD during the start of the 2020-21 school year due to COVID.

To help boost enrollment, the district is hosting open houses at its five elementary schools on:

Monday, June 14th at Winnona Park Elementary at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15th at Glennwood Elementary at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16th at Clairemont Elementary at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 17th at Oakhurst Elementary at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18th at Westchester Elementary at 5:30 p.m.

During the open houses, parents and guardians are expected to receive information on mitigation strategies, school days and after school information, the registration process, and will be able to tour the school.

92 total views, 12 views today