Mayor says ‘We are strong’ in state of city address

The city of Stone Mountain is in a better financial state than it was five years ago, according to Mayor Patricia Wheeler.

Wheeler gave her state of the city address Jan. 31 and highlighted the city’s accomplishments as well as the obstacles the city has overcome in the last few years. She said the city is fiscally sound five years after laying off employees and imposing mandatory furloughs that forced the city to borrow money.

“But today, our financial position is much better,” she said.

“As mayor, one of the things I have the privilege of doing is holding the banner for the city. And as I stand here tonight, I wave that banner proudly,” she said. “While I wave that banner, let me tell you what it represents. The banner represents the progress of our city, the achievements our city has made, the opportunities that our city has been presented and even the challenges and obstacles that we’ve faced.”

Wheeler said the strong financial state can be attributed to rebuilding and revitalizing. She mentioned the completion of phase two of the historic train depot renovation project, which was completed last year with the help of $149,000 in grant funding from a Community Development Block Grant and city funds that were committed to the project by city council.

“Within the next couple of weeks, the visitor center and the Downtown Development Authority will be moving to their new home in the historic depot,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler also mentioned new businesses that recently opened in the downtown area and a new community of 34 single-family homes that is under construction. Project plans for transportation, public safety and recreation initiatives are under way as well, according to Wheeler.

Wheeler explained that the Special-Purpose Local-Option Sales Tax [SPLOST], is expected to generate $5.7 million by 2024 in funding for projects, including street improvements, parks upgrades, and public safety equipment purchases.

“SPLOST has opened doors for us to accomplish things in the next six years that have otherwise taken many more years,” she said

Wheeler said the city has expanded its communications methods—adding a social media presence—and commercial façade with more businesses opening on Main Street and within the business district.

“Today, we are more open. As we move forward in 2019 and the years ahead, please join us in becoming more open to a broader vision for our city’s future,” she said. “Our government is committed under this current leadership and administration to be open to new and innovative ideas and approaches to local government.”

