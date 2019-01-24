Mayor voices opposition to border wall, government shutdown

Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry in an email sent Jan. 14. spoke against the partial government shutdown and President Donald Trump’s mission to build an additional section of the border wall between the United States and Mexico border.

The partial shutdown started Dec. 22 because of a standoff between Trump and Congress over funding for Trump’s campaign promise to build a border wall. Trump is demanding $5 billion for the wall.

The shutdown has affected an estimated 800,000 federal workers with some working without pay or being furloughed.

“It’s dangerous, has left hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay, and has shuttered critical government services,” Terry said in an email. “And for what? All so Trump can make good on a campaign promise to build a racist, expensive, ineffective wall to shut out immigrant families seeking refuge.”

Terry said he ran for mayor of Clarkston knowing the diversity in the city is what makes it a place for everyone to live, work, attend school and pursue the American dream.

“It’s precisely why here in Clarkston we’ve welcomed over 40,000 refugees in the past 25 years,” Terry said. “And that’s also why I’m fed up with Trump.”

Terry started a petition on actionnetwork.org for those who want to tell Trump to end the shutdown.

“We all know that Trump’s war on immigrants is nothing new,” Terry said. “His travel ban, racist rhetoric and family separation policy were all designed to sow fear in immigrant communities and frighten refugees seeking asylum. And now, his border wall will do that and more, and will cost billions. This wall does not represent who we are in Clarkston, in Georgia or in America.”

As of Jan. 22, the petition had 338 signatures, 62 fewer from its 400-signature goal.

